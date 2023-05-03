The Terre Haute Night Market, a new event, will offer shopping, family fun and food vendors downtown.
The inaugural event is set for 6 to 10 p.m. Friday on Seventh Street between Wabash Avenue and Ohio Street. Tickets are $5 at the gate and can be purchased with cash or card.
Vendors will be selling products such as jewelry, pottery, crafts and more.
Food vendors include Federal Fine Foods, Scout's Pizzeria, Sips & Snacks and StrEat Bistro. For shoppers over 21, the Verve will be serving drinks.
Midnight Motive will be performing live music. Foam Homies will offer family activities.
“This is going to be a super fun event that highlights the arts and culture of our community,” said Kara Lovell, one of the event’s organizers. “It’s important to support the creative small businesses in Terre Haute and we hope the event will offer the community a chance to do that.”
A portion of the proceeds from this event will support the Vigo County CEO program, which teaches high school students about entrepreneurship and business skills.
The Terre Haute Night Market will be a recurring event throughout Terre Haute. The event organizers are Kara Lovell, Laken Richardson and Lindsey English.
