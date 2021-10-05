Next year, no more special ed emergency permits

After this year, Indiana will no longer grant emergency permits for special education teachers, the result of a change in federal law.
It comes at a time when special education teacher shortages are a serious problem not only throughout the state, but across the nation. The Indiana Department of Education “is working to provide robust pathways and support to help all special education educators earn full licensure,” said Holly Lawson, IDOE spokeswoman.
Indiana has issued emergency permits to address teacher shortages [formerly called limited licenses] since the 1960s.
But in 2015, the federal law that governs elementary and secondary education, called the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), amended the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) to prohibit the issuance of emergency permits in special education.
Emergency permits allow someone who holds at least a bachelor’s degree to fill a vacant teaching position for a year — as long as they commit to working toward their full license, according to Chalkbeat Indiana. They are typically renewable if the teacher holding them demonstrates that they’ve made progress toward their license, usually through additional coursework or testing.
Those with emergency permits in special education may be teachers licensed in other areas, or they may have a bachelor’s in another field and are working on their special education licensure.
In the 2019-20 school year, Indiana had more than 80,000 licensed educators. Of those, 1,218 emergency permits in special education were used by 261 school employers in the following categories: mild intervention,1020; intense intervention, 158; blind and low vision, 20; and deaf/hard of hearing, 20.
Susan Cobb, executive director of Covered Bridge Special Education District, said the issue “is very concerning for administrators as it is incredibly important that special education services are provided. We need licensed teachers to provide those services.”
There are additional responsibilities placed on special education teachers as part of the job assignment that include holding conferences and completing paperwork that makes it hard to recruit teachers for these jobs, she said.
<\z186667>The emergency permits were a way for administrators to recruit and obtain a high quality individual who was willing to add additional licensure and accept a teaching position. Many times, an individual applying for a permit is a licensed teacher already; they just need to add an additional category to serve a different population of students, Cobb said.
Joe Kwisz, president-elect for the Indiana Council of Administrators of Special Education [ICASE], says that “a majority of schools in our state will be impacted by this” and potentially thousands of children impacted.
<\z186667>The concern is “we’ll lose people in an already short-staffed field,” he said. He recently look at the Indiana Department of Education website job bank and saw 185 open jobs in special education.
<\z186667>”We simply don’t have the professionals to fill those vacancies if we’re not allowed to employ these people going forward,” he said.
Some individuals on an emergency permit are fully engaged in pursuing a special education endorsement; they are in a transition program or are taking coursework through a university to add the endorsement in the appropriate area.
But there are others on emergency permits who do a great job, but “they have no intention of staying in special education,” Kwisz said. They may take jobs in special education to help with future career goals but eventually may plan to teach in other education disciplines.
For the latter, “We don’t have those people long-term, which creates this constant onboarding cycle,” he said.
In the past, those on emergency permit had to be making progress toward getting their special education licensure; with the changes, they will “have to be enrolled in a terminal program of some sort that has an end date,” Kwisz said.
ICASE is working with the state on offering a year-long certification program that would be offered at no cost to educators, who would already be licensed teachers; they would be able to maintain their day jobs as special education teachers and take the program through regular seminars.
At the end of the program, those participating would have the knowledge to pass the required state assessment to earn their special education endorsement; such a program would require state approval, he said.
<\z186667>Lawson, of the Indiana Department of Education, said that to bolster Indiana’s special education teacher pipeline, IDOE is working on ways to allow special education teachers to remain in the classroom while completing their licensure programs.
<\z186667>This includes work to launch alternative route licensure in special education, which would be valid for three years, require an educator to hold a bachelor’s degree, be employed by a school, and enrolled in an alternative education program that meets federal requirements.
<\z186667>Over the three years, the educator would have time to complete a full special education license, Lawson said.
<\z186667>IDOE is also establishing a program to leverage federal ESSER dollars to provide tuition assistance for teachers seeking a special education license. The goal is to assist 300 teachers in the first year.
<\z186667>In addition, IDOE is working to expand the number of alternative pathways for special education teachers to complete federally-compliant preparation programs.
<\z186667>Brad Balch, interim dean of Indiana State University’s Bayh College of Education, said, “We do anticipate high needs across schools districts. I believe 47 states are reporting special education shortages.” ISU is working to help address those needs.
<\z186667>ISU has a new master’s program for special education in which anyone with a bachelor’s [it doesn’t have to be in education] can get an initial special education license in a distance-delivered format, Balch said.
<\z186667>ISU also is exploring a para-to-professional [ a paraprofessional becoming a licensed teacher] program in special education with hopes of opening it up in a year.
<\z186667> The Vigo County School Corp. has 200 special education teachers, with 12 on emergency licenses and four going back for their special education licensure, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. “We will take further steps to let those on emergency permits know about licensure programs that they may qualify for so we can continue to have qualified teachers in our classrooms.”
