Next hearing for basketball player set for Oct. 14

A Vigo County judge Friday set a date for further court proceedings for suspended Indiana State University men's basketball player Micah Thomas.
Superior Court Division 4 Judge Chris Newton waived a formal arraignment upon the request of Thomas's attorney, Joseph Etling, with the next hearing slated for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 14.
Newton ordered a mental health evaluation, a common court procedure. The judge continued a no-contact order with the alleged victim and released Thomas on his own recognizance.
Thomas was indefinitely suspended from the ISU's basketball team after he was arrested Oct. 2 on a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. The arrest was made after a domestic dispute at his apartment on North Third Street.
The strangulation charge is a Level 6 felony. If conviction results, it carries a potential jail sentence of six months to 2 1/2 years and a fine of up to $10,000. A conviction also can also be dropped to a Class A misdemeanor if certain conditions are met.
