A November court date has been set for former Vigo County schools superintendent Danny Tanoos in his bribery case pending in Marion County.

During a remote hearing conducted Thursday by Marion County Superior Court 4 Judge Lisa Borges, a pretrial conference was set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18. No trial date was set.

Three counts of bribery were filed in September 2018. The state alleges Tanoos solicited concert tickets and dinners from a vendor in exchange for recommendations the vendor, based in Marion County, be contracted for school system projects.

The case had been on hold in the trial court pending a mid-case appeal filed in June 2019. The Indiana Court of Appeals court of appeals held the case could proceed, and Indiana Supreme Court declined to take up the appeal, allowing the case to resume in the trial court.

Tanoos faces one count of bribery as a Class C felony. The penalty range is two to eight years in prison with an advisory sentence of 4 years.

He also faces two counts of bribery as a Level 5 felony. The penalty range is one to six years in prison with an advisory sentence of 3 years.