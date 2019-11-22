Newport's 43 years of local policing celebrated

Growing up in Terre Haute, Joe Newport knew he wanted to be a police officer — in his hometown.
As a teenager, he worked part-time at a grocery store and got to know several police officers there.
"It was just a very interesting sort of job that I wanted to be part of," he said. At Indiana State University, he majored in criminology and a few months after graduation, he was hired by the Terre Haute Police Department, where, over a 23-year career, he rose to chief of detectives and police chief.
In 1999, he became assistant chief at ISU's public safety department, and in 2014, he became ISU police chief.
Now, after 43 years in law enforcement, Newport is ready to retire, and ISU conducted a reception for him Friday in the Heritage Lounge.
"We were fortunate that he transferred to ISU with the experience he has in law enforcement," said Diann McKee, vice president for finance and administration. "Not only is he a complete law enforcement professional, but he has a unique gift to really assess a situation and make good judgments about actions that may or may not need to be taken."
She described him as a team player who has developed partnerships across campus, with administrative areas and students groups.
When safety issues arose on campus, there were times he would call McKee in the middle of the night to keep her updated, particularly if there was a threat to campus requiring public advisories.
In an interview, Newport described his 43-year-career as "very satisfying." At the same time, "I'm good with moving on. It's not often you can go out on your own terms."
During his time at THPD, he enjoyed his work as a detective in investigations. "I was given a lot of responsibility by people who had confidence in me," and he wanted to be sure he did things "the right way."
His investigations with city police included homicides and other violent crime, but those he worked with helped him keep the right perspective on his work.
"You are there for a purpose — to make things as right as you can and hold people accountable," Newport said. "One thing I tried to never do was lose compassion."
Newport was part of four death penalty cases, including that of Bill Benefiel, who was convicted of the 1987 murder of a Terre Haute teenager; Benefiel was executed in 2005.
The transition to ISU meant a different kind of policing, he said, and he credited former ISU Police Chief Bill Mercier with being his mentor. Mercier, who now lives in the state of Washington, attended Newport's reception Friday.
"Police officers on a residential campus understand that the primary reason students are there is to get an education," Newport said. When students misbehave, "Someone has to be in the position to correct that, but it also requires an understanding that there are alternatives to jail."
For more minor incidents that might involve alcohol or small amounts of marijuana, officers are encouraged to issue citations rather than make a custodial arrest, he said.
College campuses, including ISU, focus heavily on being prepared for emergency response-type situations, whether a weather crisis, active shooter or chemical spill.
And with police response often captured on cell phones, police are trained to know "they are very much going to be in the public's eye," Newport said. One thing he's proud of is that ISU patrol officers have had body cameras for the past several years.
"I think it's helpful to a police department and something the public can view as being more open in how we handle our business," Newport said.
Social media has brought major changes in recent years. "Word travels so quick through social media it's hard to get in front of it sometimes," he said. "We spend a lot of time making sure we have accurate information that is shared with the public, but social media sometimes makes that difficult."
Exchanges on social media can aggravate situations on campus, he said. ISU responds by "making sure we monitor it ... and keep an eye on hot button issues. It gives us an edge."
During his tenure at ISU, there have not been a lot of death investigations on campus, but those that have occurred "have all been equally tragic," he said. "They involve young people who came here and were full of life, and unfortunately things occurred ... where their lives were cut short. All of those cases are particularly sad."
One that stands out in his mind involved a student who drowned in the Wabash River; his body was later found in Vincennes. ISU police theorized he fell off a railroad truss bridge near ISU.
"He was a young man just getting ready to graduate and he had a job ... It was very sad," Newport said.
On Jan. 3, Michele Barrett will assume the role of ISU interim police chief; she is currently assistant chief.
Barrett "is an excellent police officer and a great person. ISU is lucky to have her," Newport said.
During Friday's program, ISU President Deborah Curtis said of Newport, "He epitomizes the image we want people to have of this wonderful university ... You will truly be missed."
