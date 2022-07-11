A Newport man faces a charge of sexual battery in the wake of an Indiana State Police investigation.
Russell B. Thompson, 50, is charged with sexual battery as a Level 6 felony, according to an ISP news release. Bond is set at $10,000, 10% allowed.
ISP began an investigation after receiving information from Vermillion County Victim Assistance alleging a female had been sexually battered. After reviewing the investigation, the Vermillion County prosecutor requested a warrant for Thompson’s arrest.
Vermilion County Circuit Court granted an arrest warrant July 6, and Thompson was arrested by the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office without incident July 9.
