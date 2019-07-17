A Newport man admitted to huffing fumes prior to a Tuesday night crash in Vermillion County.
Derrick M. Dougherty, 30, was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he failed field sobriety tests.
Vermillion County Sheriff's Deputy Joe Wilson said police were called to the 300 block of West Market Street in Newport after a 2013 Volkswagen collided with an tree about 11:08 p.m.
Police found several air duster cans inside the car, including one in the cup holder of the center console. Dougherty told officers he had been huffing the dusters prior to the accident.
Dougherty was booked into the Vermillion County Jail with bond set at $9,000.
