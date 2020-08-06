Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb a scratch for 2020

The Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb is a scratch for 2020. Instead, the 53rd running of the climb will be in 2021.

The Newport Lions Club said Thursday it went into considerable discussion and debate given the COVID-19 pandemic and studied the responses of other events and organizations and consulted with sponsors before deciding the most prudent action was to postpone the 53rd running of the Hill Climb from 2020 until 2021.

"Given Gov. (Eric) Holcomb’s reluctance to move forward from Stage 4 to Stage 5 as well as the actions of other motorsports events to not allow spectators, along with increased permitting and requirements imposed by the health departments, we find it would be difficult if not impossible to implement the recommended safety measures for our spectators, drivers and volunteers," the club said in an email.

"Because of the amount of planning and financial commitments we must make up-front to stage the festival, with no assurance from the governor or health departments that the event will be canceled by their order at the last minute, we do not feel the risk of tens of thousands of dollars is a safe bet. The Hill Climb is the only fundraising event the Lions Club has conducted in recent years."

The club said registration fees or raffle ticket purchases will be honored for the 2021 festival.