Newman outpaces Nation in campaign financing

Incumbent Republican Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman has outraised Democrat challenger Todd Nation heading into the Nov. 3 election, campaign finance reports show.

However, Nation on Tuesday criticized Newman’s campaign reports, alleging incomplete reporting that Nation says amounts to a violation of state campaign finance law.

Newman reports from May 11 to Oct. 9, he started the reporting period with $7,323 and raised an additional $13,375. Newman reports the majority of funds — $12,375 — were raised during a campaign golf outing.

Newman reports spending $17,942 during the reporting period, leaving $2,756 cash on hand. He reported $19,645 is owed by the campaign to himself and his wife as a campaign loan.

Some contributions from individuals include $500 from Steven and Lori Danielson; $250 from the Committee to Elect Jon Ford. He reported $250 from Terre Haute Firefighters Local 758 Political Action Committee.

Nation reported that from May 9 to Oct. 9, he started the reporting period with $113. Nation reports he raised $4,863 during the period and spent $4,281, leaving $582 cash on hand.

Some individual contributors during the reporting period include $500 from Christopher and Bionca Gambill; $250 from Fred Nation, Jon Robeson and Colleen Chestnut; $200 from Pat Goodwin; $150 from Mary Moreau of Indianapolis; and $105 from Mary Kramer.

Nation reports a $250 contribution from the Wabash Valley Building and Construction Trades Council PAC.

On Tuesday, Nation issued a release criticizing Newman’s 2019 and 2020 campaign finance report as only showing a single lump sum for his campaign’s golf outing without listing individuals who donated more than $100.

Nation said Indiana law requires candidates to list contributions of more than $100 to a campaign during a reporting period and for the year.

Nation said the 2020 golf outing represents 73 percent of Newman’s total donations, while a 2019 golf outing that generated $10,395 represented 67 percent of listed contributions for that year.

“There is no information identifying who that came from,” Nation said of the golf outing revenue listed in campaign finance reports.

The newspaper’s efforts to obtain comment from Newman on Tuesday were unsuccessful. Two voicemails were left on his cell phone and an email was sent to his campaign.

Nation noted that Newman’s Facebook campaign for clerk site in July shows this year’s golf outing had 20 teams, with each team paying $500. Hole sponsorships were $100, according to the campaign site.

With four players per team, that is $125 per player, Nation said.

“If you do the math with 20 teams at $500 per team that is $10,000, and each golf outing took in more than $10,000. How about that difference?,” Nation said. “As someone who has run for office before, I find it hard to believe that no one involved in the golf outing gave his campaign more than $100.

“The fundamental reason for campaign finance reports is to disclose to the public who is funding campaigns for public office,” Nation said.

Reporter Howard Greninger