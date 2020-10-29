Newman, Nation vie for Vigo County clerk's office

Incumbent Republican Brad Newman is facing off with Democrat and longtime Terre Haute City Council member Todd Nation in what has shaped up to be a contentious race for Clerk of the Circuit Court in Vigo County.

Nation, 55, is trying to unseat Newman and has expressed most interest in handling the county’s elections.

“Leading the team that conducts our Vigo County elections and serving on the Election Board are two of the main things that motivate me to run for Vigo County Clerk,” Nation said.

“We should work to make voting the most inclusive thing we do.”

In an effort to do that, Nation said he will show up each day and work toward those goals with undivided attention.

“If elected Vigo County Clerk, I will dedicate my full attention to discharging the duties of the office,” Nation said. “It is, by all accounts, a full time job.

When elected four years ago, my opponent chose to keep his other full time, taxpayer-funded job with the Terre Haute Police Department, where he has worked since 2005. I believe we need a full time clerk. If elected, I stand ready to be Vigo County’s full time clerk.”

Elections are but a part of the clerk’s responsibilities, and Nation said he looks forward to supporting office staff and modernizing operations, if elected.

“Day to day, our Vigo County Clerk manages over 40 full and part time employees who staff the courts and discharge the other duties of the Clerk’s office,” Nation said.

“My main priority for managing the staff would be to provide continuity, support them and build on the work that they have done to modernize filing in recent years.”

Newman did not return the Tribune-Star’s calls or emails for this article.

In an earlier, 3,200-word response to a news release put out by Nation, Newman said he’s proven he can get both jobs done and said he’s accomplished several things to make the clerk’s office more efficient and more effective, including:

• Reorganizing the office staff and implementing a semiannual evaluation system.

• Modernizing the clerk’s office with better technology and protocols. That effort included having credit card machines installed at the jail for bail payments, at bookkeeping for child support, marriage licenses, fines and fees, and at the front office — all with costs covered by the users, not taxpayers in general.

• Converting the court system to E-File.

• Hiring a company for collection of unpaid fines and fees, collecting more than $25,000; and improving clerk’s office investments, generating $46,370 for the county general fund.

• Improving security for voting equipment storage with a state grant of $51,243.

• Saving the county $27,888 to date by having sheriff’s deputies rather than private security secure daily bank deposits.