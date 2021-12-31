New Year's Noon lets kids celebrate 2022's arrival early

Children danced to music and shook their home-made noisemakers as they eagerly waited for the big event at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum New Year’s Noon event Friday.
“Let’s get read loud,” said Jamie McDowell, resident DJ and museum director of operations. Soon, the crowd of about 360 counted down the 10 seconds until noon, at which time staff released 696 netted balloons that cascaded down to the floor.
“Happy New Year,” McDowell shouted. “Now, you don’t have to stay up until midnight.” As balloons hit the floor, children collected them to take home, or stomped on them to make a loud popping noise.
New Year’s Noon is a popular, annual event at the Children’s Museum, said Susan Turner, executive director. “We like to count down the new year with all of our best friends a little earlier in the day.”
The event required tickets, and because of the pandemic, attendance was limited to 360 people, about half of a typical year’s attendance; the museum hosted a sell-out crowd. Masks were required.
“It’s one of our signature things we do every year. Last year we did it in a virtual format, so it’s really nice to be back in person this year,” Turner said.
New Year’s Noon included hand painting and crafts, with children making their own bejeweled paper crowns and noisemakers made of paper plates and beans.
During the four-hour event, all exhibits were open except for the ropes course, where staff hang a net and fill it with balloons.
Among those at the museum’s New Year’s Eve bash was Letha Safirt of Robinson, Ill., who brought her mom and three grandchildren, Kate, age 7, Phil, age 5 and David, age 3. It was their first New Year’s Eve visit to the museum. “They were spending the week with me and I thought it would be something fun for them to do. They’re loving it,” Safirt said.
The children took advantage of the museums’ many exhibits. “They climbed the treehouse; they’ve made different crafts. The balloon drop was probably their favorite,” Safirt said.
Jenna Pearson of Terre Haute attended the New Year’s Noon celebration with her children, Landrie, age 3, Brynn, age 2 and son Carter Dooley, 11.
“We got here just in time” for the balloon drop, she said, as she helped her daughters with crafts.
It was the family’s first time to the New Year’s party. “I thought it looked like fun,” Pearson said. And it didn’t disappoint. “Very cool” was Carter’s reaction to the event and balloon drop.
Members of the Junior Department Club assisted with children’s crafts. “It’s really fun to see all the kids and interact with them,” said Kyar McVey, a Terre Haute South Vigo student. “Even with the masks, it’s still really fun.”
Lacey Barnett of Brazil joined in the fun with husband Tony, and daughters Lilliane, 4 and Layla, 2. “They loved it. I think it’s great for the kids ... and it gets them interested in things other than computers,” she said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
