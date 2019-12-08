Wings Etc. Grill & Pub has been so popular on Terre Haute’s northside, the owner/franchisee has decided to open a southside location at Wabash Valley Plaza, near U.S. 41 and Seventh street.
The second Wings Etc. has opened at 4680 U.S. 41 South, in the same shopping area as Kroger South and Hobby Lobby.
The new southside location is owned by veteran Wings Etc. franchisee, Sukhpreet Singh, whose company — Plainfield-based Karmah Group — owns four other Wings Etc. restaurants in Indiana.
Singh, who is Karmah Group president and CEO, decided to open the southside location because “we got such a great response” to the Wings Etc. that opened at Plaza North in June 2018.
“It’s a little too far for our southside customers,” including patrons from Sullivan County, he said.
“We kept hearing, we love your food, we love your atmosphere, but it’s too far. When will you open on the southside?” Singh said.
Described as a family-friendly sports bar, Wings, Etc. has a diverse menu featuring wings and 22 wing sauces, ribs, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, salads and kids meals.
It offers more than 40 beer options in bottles and on tap, including local craft beer, as well as HDTV sports and Sunday NFL ticket.
Why so popular? “Come on, it’s chicken wings,” Singh said. “Everyone loves hot wings, cold beer and sports.” The eatery/sports bar has 32 high definition televisions.
He also says it’s a “family-friendly sports bar. We have a separate bar, and then we have a family side.”
Wings Etc. has a signature “wall sauce, which is our hottest sauce,” said Byron Mudd, the company’s district manager. “We do something that’s called the wall challenge. If somebody can order 16 of our traditional wings and it’s coated with a wall sauce, there is no time limit, but if they can eat all the wings without anything to drink or eat with it, they win a free T-shirt and they get a picture taken.”
The restaurant also offers lunch specials seven days a week.
“The Terre Haute community has supported us from Day One, and we are very, very thankful to them,” Singh said.
Among the patrons Friday were Kaitlyn Ooten and Daniel Delgado. Ooten, an Indiana State University student, has also been to the northside Wings Etc. The food “is really good,” she said. Delgado agreed the food “is amazing.”
Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. “We stay open if a key game goes on,” Singh said.
For more information visit www.wingsetc.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.
