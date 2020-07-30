New warden named for Putnamville Correctional Facility

Dushan Zatecky has been appointed warden at Putnamville Correctional Facility following the retirement of former warden Brian Smith in May.
Indiana Department of Correction Commissioner Rob Carter recently announced the appointment, which became effective July 13.
Zatecky began his correctional career at the Plainfield Correctional Facility in 1991 where he served as a correctional officer. He advanced through the ranks before being promoted to major and transferring to Pendleton Correctional Facility.
Zatecky remained at Pendleton until his transfer to serve as a Unit Team Manager at Putnamville Correctional Facility. In March 2011, Zatecky was promoted to assistant superintendent at the Reception Diagnostic Center in Plainfield.
He was in February 2013 promoted to warden at Pendleton Correctional Facility, where he continued to serve until his July 2020 transfer back to Putnamville.
"Warden Zatecky has been a valued and trusted member of the Department of Correction team," Carter said. "I appreciate his dedication to our profession and the leadership he has provided over the course of his distinguished career."
Zatecky holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical and industrial engineering.
