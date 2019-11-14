The Vigo County School Board hopes to have a new strategic plan adopted in January, Superintendent Rob Haworth said after a two-hour board work session Thursday morning.
“The board today saw a rough draft … and will now start to finalize a draft we can take to the community,” he said. He hopes to have it completed before his State of the Schools address tentatively set for Feb. 6.
The district’s most critical challenge is loss of enrollment and how to address it, he told board members.
Key initiatives expected to be addressed in the plan include increased technology; career and college pathways; fiscal responsibility; community engagement and student leadership opportunities. The plan will establish goals and benchmarks.
Three large-ticket items that still need to be included are a roadmap for technology improvements; spending cuts; and plans on how facility decisions will be addressed.
The board will have additional meetings to finalize the plan.
The work session covered many other topics, including more details on merging of the alternative schools and more information on a new director of culture, inclusion and international residency program; the district is expected to post that position next week.
Also, over the next several weeks, Haworth plans to conduct at least two public hearings that would enable citizens to comment on proposed spending cuts. No specific dates have been set.
Alternative programs
Stacy Mason, director of secondary education, provided more details on the proposed reconfiguration of alternative programs, in which McLean would no longer house alternative education. The school board must still approve the changes.
McLean presently has 108 students in three programs: an alternative middle school program [41 students], a special education program for high school students [34 students] and a general high school program [33 students].
The middle school alternative program has nine general education students and 32 special education students. “At this time, we see that program going to Sarah Scott Middle School,” Mason said. Those programs would have separate classrooms.
McLean also has a special education program serving high school students, and the plan is to move to self-contained classrooms at North and South Vigo high schools.
A case conference committee would determine which site students go to, and it wouldn’t necessarily be based on their home high school. The district provides transportation for special education students.
Morning and afternoon programs are offered, so not all students would be at the sites at one time; some would attend mornings, and others afternoons.
As far as the regular high school program, it would be housed at Booker T. Washington. Currently, there are 33 students at McLean and 32 at Washington — and Washington can accommodate both programs.
Many of the students at both schools are on track to graduate, Mason said, but with students flowing in and out of the alternative program, the district expects about 65 students there at any one time during the school year.
Haworth hopes to implement the changes by the next school year.
Washington also houses the separate Vigo Virtual Success Academy. The plan is to use the school’s commons areas for virtual students who may need to come into the brick and mortar setting for assistance or other reasons, Mason said. Otherwise, their work is online.
New position
In a separate matter, the district plans to post the position for the new director of culture, inclusion and international residency program next week; the position was approved in September. With a recently announced administrative retirement, VCSC wants to take the opportunity to replace it with the director of CIIR position.
“I believe we need to move forward with it,” Haworth said. “We know it touches a lot of different areas.” The individual also would oversee a new, proposed International Residency Program, a tuition-based program that would produce revenue for the district.
The school district plans to use federal Title IV grant money to help fund the position and has allocated $50,000 in the grant from now through Sept. 30, 2021.
“Between the $50,000 allocation and replacing a retiring administrator line with this position, we’ll have a positive budget result — spending less funds from the district itself,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. “One of the goals is the residency program, and we see this as a revenue-generating position.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
