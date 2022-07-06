While inmates have yet to relocate to a new Vigo County Jail, the county is soon expected to have 64 full-time correctional officers, moving closer to the required 68 officers at the current facility, officials told the Vigo County Council on Wednesday.
However, a staffing analysis indicates at least 81 to 82 — 81.6 to be exact — full-time correctional officers will be needed at the new jail, which is formally named the Vigo County Security Center.
Last month, U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson said she will retain jurisdiction in the 2016 lawsuit over jail overcrowding to keep an eye on staffing and jail population.
The council on Wednesday continued hearings to review budget requests for county departments and heard from officials for the jail and sheriff's department.
Overall, the jail budget requested is more than $8.43 million for 2023, a budget request likely to be cut by the County Council. The 2022 approved budget for the jail was more than $6.19 million.
The 2023 budget "is somewhat of a challenge with the unknowns of a new facility along with recent unforeseen inflation," Lt. Casey Lee told council members.
On staffing, Lee said the jail is seeking an increase of 11-full-time correctional officers. That is an increase of $543,857 for salaries in 2023, a figure that does not include social security and insurance costs as well as clothing allowances.
Lee said the request for the new positions was previously "taken off the table because we were not close to meeting our 68 full-time employees at our current facility," prior to the Council approving a wage increase to $20 per hour.
However, Lee said the pay increase has impacted the department. As of Wednesday, the jail had 59 full-time correctional officers and has five people who have accepted positions, giving the jail 64 full-time people. Lee attributes the additional employees to the Council raising the hourly wage to $20.
"Since going to $20 an hour, we have increased our staff by 15 officers, which is 30.61% increase in 83 days," Lee said. "We are getting closer to the number and will need the additional 11 [correctional officers] to move into the new facility."
Since the $20 increase, the department has lost just two employees in the past 83 days. "We really do feel and appreciate the $20 an hour wage as it is clearly making a difference in getting staff into our facility and retaining them," Lee said.
Council President Aaron Loudermilk said he would like to see an analysis of modified work schedules as a way to reduce the number of correctional officers needed at the jail. Loudermilk said he will approach county commissioners to fund that analysis.
"My concern is moving into the new facility, if we can't surpass 64 or 65 full-time (correctional officer) employees, then what does that look like moving forward," Loudermilk said about the federal lawsuit.
"Is the judge going to say that instead of 80% of capacity you can only be at 60% because you only have X number of employees?" Loundermilk asked. "If that schedule modification can make the difference in more full-time employees, maybe that is what we need to do."
The sheriff's department is seeking a pay increase for shift differentials, with evenings adding $750 yearly and overnight shifts an additional $1,000 yearly. The department currently has no pay differences in shifts.
Due to the federal lawsuit, Lee said the sheriff's department plans to continue to house inmates outside of the county. Lee said if all inmates housed in the current jail as well as inmates held in another county were placed into the new Vigo County Security Center, the center would be more than 80% capacity. Eighty percent is considered full capacity for classification of inmates.
Lee said Vigo County currently houses inmates in Martin County. That county held 35 inmates as of Wednesday, costing $35 per day per inmate. Housing those inmates cost Vigo County $136,000 for the first four months of this year, Lee said.
Some other requested increases include $40,000 for additional cameras to eliminate blind spots and coverage in the new facility. Council administrator Kylissa Miller suggested the county use a jail construction contingency fund to pay for those cameras as work continues on the new jail.
The sheriff's department seeks $10,000 additional for jail institutional supplies, bringing the total line item budget to $150,000
"Moving into the new [jail] facility we will be housing more inmates and this line item is used to purchase anything used for inmates, such as laundry detergent, uniforms, shoes for the inmates and the wristbands that we use for them, pretty much anything that would fall under care for the inmates that is not medical or food," Lee told the council.
Another increase is in food, increasing that budget from $515,000 to $552,000.
Lee said the department is budgeting $1.25 per meal, which comes to $3.75 per inmate for three meals daily. With an average of 403 inmates, at $3.75 daily, that equals $1,511.25 per day in meal expenses.
"There is an increase [cost] in food every year; unfortunately, the increase is given to us after we have our budget," Lee said, with the department estimating food increases higher this year due to food costs.
• Another increase is in medical contractual services to add a full-time mental health provider at $80,0000 through Quality Correctional Care, a contracted provider which is also increasing rates for mental health services. The budget line requested increases to $1.3 million for 2023, up from $1.115 million this year.
The jail budget does have some proposed decreases in staff training, repair of equipment, new equipment and vehicle maintenance.
The Vigo County Council must adopt its 2023 county budget no later than Nov. 1.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.