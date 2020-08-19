New Vigo jail on track for spring '22 opening

While rainy conditions mired initial progress, the construction of a new Vigo County Security Center remains on track for completion in March 2022.

"We had four inches of rain on the first day we started on it, which messed up the access road and gave us problems getting in the site," said Vigo County Commissioner Brad Anderson. Ground was broken in December to start the project.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said "rainy weather at the start delayed the work by about two months because the ground was too saturated to put in footings to hold foundation work, but since that time they have made a lot of progress."

However, Mike Peterson, senior project manager for Garmong Construction Services, in a monthly status report to the Vigo County Council said the firm is keeping a watch on potential delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The jail cell manufacturer is experiencing delays due to the pandemic. Extended material delivery times and shortages in materials for all trades continues to be a concern as this project moves forward," Peterson stated in the report.

The sheriff said the roof to the facility is anticipated to be completed by December, and if there is a delay in completed jail cells, those cells can still be brought in by leaving an opening on the end of the structure.

"I thought they had to leave the roof open for that, but they can come in through an open end. They weld two cells together and move them in with a forklift-type truck and set them in place," Plasse said.

Detention equipment for the new facility costs more than $16.8 million.

The sheriff said the new jail design removes problems of the current jail that uses multiple elevators, which can present dangerous situations for jail officers.

Instead, stairs will be used to access a mezzanine level at the new jail, the sheriff said.

"We are also trying to have camera coverage where we had to add them (at the current jail), so we are paying for it now during construction instead of adding it later when we would have to retrofit something, so we are trying to do things right the first time," the sheriff said.

That includes going to details such as paint color, carpet and trim, where office staff has worked to make selections. "Amazingly, we have all agreed on the color scheme," the sheriff said.

Storm structures and drywells are complete for the site and installation of the site water main and fire main are nearing completion, according to Garmong's July 31 report.

Site excavation and grading has been completed for the current phase of work and installation of aggregate piers is complete. Building concrete foundations are being installed and are approximately 65 percent complete, according to the report.

Hollow metal door frames and detention door frames have been delivered to the site and installation is ongoing, according to the report. Masonry wall construction has begun and underground plumbing and electrical work are ongoing inside the building.

Concrete slab-on-grade pours have begun and installation of the permanent electrical power has been completed to the site.

Last month, county commissioners approved a water main extension from Indiana American Water Co. to be constructed on the east side of the site.

Other upcoming construction activities include precast walls, structural steel erection, curbs and gutter at the access road and asphalt paving for the access road.

Garmong reports the project budget of $67,046,529 remains unchanged as does a construction contingency budget of $1,748,179.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.