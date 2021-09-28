Construction of a new Vigo County Jail remains on schedule and budget.
Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer said commissioners Monday had a monthly update meeting on the construction of a new county jail.
Switzer said the jail is on track for completion in March 2022 and "remains on budget ... and is under budget. There is still plenty of construction contingency," Switzer said.
The new jail began with a project budget of $67,046,529 with a construction contingency budget of $1,748,179.
Paint, carpet and tile and cabinets are being installed in the sheriff's office on the administration side of the project, he said,
"Paint is going on throughout the whole building and some offices are completely done, which is incredible. All jail cells are in stalled and hooked up" to utilities, the commissioner said.
"Site curbing is complete and the first three inches of asphalt is down," Switzer said of a roadway. "Underground conduit is installed and, believe it or not, the building will have internet by December.
"Top soil and seeding is on going and should be completed in a short couple of weeks. The project has been impacted by 93 weather days, but it still remains on time" for slated spring completion, Switzer said. "The building is lit up at night and all the exterior lights are on at night."
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.