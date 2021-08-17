New VCSC offices open in West Terre Haute

A building that until last year was a West Terre Haute elementary school is the new home for Vigo County School Corp. offices.
The school district's central administrative offices have relocated to the former West Vigo Elementary building at 501 W. Olive St. in West Terre Haute.
"We are now welcoming the public to our new westside location," said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. The phone number remains 812-462-4011.
The move is still in progress, and human resources continues to be located at the old downtown office at 686 Wabash Ave. for a few weeks. In the interim, district staff should continue to visit the downtown office for human resources business.
The VCSC strategic plan called for the sale of the building at 686 Wabash Ave. and the move to another district-owned site as part of a cost-reduction plan and rightsizing of the school district, which is responding to long-term enrollment losses and declining Vigo County population.
The district no longer owns the downtown administration building, but for now leases it at no charge from the Capital Improvement Board, which purchased it for $3 million as part of the downtown convention center project.
The district must be out of the Wabash Avenue facility by Sept. 30, but Riley anticipates the move will be complete in about three weeks.
The district also closed two elementary schools at the end of the 2020-21 school year, West Vigo Elementary and Deming Elementary, and Deming is now an early learning center.
The new administrative facility has much more space for staff training and conferences. "It's proving to be a good fit for our administration building," Riley said.
In the future, the conference center space may be available to community organizations as well.
The building continues to undergo renovation, which has included subdividing some classrooms into office space. To help with cost savings, the district is installing LED lighting throughout the building. The project, being done primarily by district general services staff, also includes painting and carpeting.
The move, which has taken place in stages over the summer, has been slowed somewhat by some COVID supply issues, affecting primarily carpeting.
While the new location is less centralized, it's only about five minutes from the 686 Wabash Ave. facility, Riley said. "The good news is we are getting more people coming out to West Terre Haute ... I think there's a lot of growth and exciting things happening here and I think we look forward to being part of that."
While the district is using the vacated school buildings in part to help reduce costs, there's another consideration. "If we let it sit empty, the state of Indiana says a charter school can come in and buy it for $1," Riley said. "We have plenty of uses for these buildings."
The central administration building also has plentiful free parking, with a few spaces in front of the building, other spaces along Olive Street and more spaces on a westside parking lot with a walkway to the front.
In a tour, Riley pointed out that the former school's gym is now being used for secure storage, including many student records that have not been digitized. "There are a lot of student records we need to keep for a long, long time," he said.
Among them was a box of Gerstmeyer records dating back to 1963-66 as well others from Wiley High School. Some leather-bound books included students grades from 1948-1951.
Some of the records were formerly housed in empty classrooms at Fayette Elementary, which now needs more classroom space because it has more students this year; when West Vigo Elementary closed, its students were redistricted to Sugar Creek Consolidated and Fayette Elementary schools.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.