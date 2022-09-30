New VA Clinic in Terre Haute up and running

The Terre Haute VA Clinic opened in December of 2021. The new building can serve up to 10,000 veterans, and it has treated nearly 4,000 veterans since January.
New services at the new building include audiology, optometry, radiology, home-based primary care, social work and a dietician and pharmacy.
The VA also has expanded the physical therapy and blood draw services. Optometry and audiology, for glasses and hearing aids, have been popular services so far
Specialty clinics that come to Terre Haute from Indianapolis to provide care include prosthetics, cardiology, and the women’s clinic.
Veteran Health Indiana continues outreach efforts in the Terre Haute area to let Veterans know about the new building and the added services it offers.
A drive-up flu shot clinic is scheduled for Nov. 4. Veterans can bring their VA cards and wear a short sleeve shirt to receive the flu shot from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and from noon to 2 p.m.
For a full list of services available, visit https://www.va.gov/indiana-health-care/locations/terre-haute-va-clinic/.
For a 360 degree video tour of the facility, visit https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ivt51E1qy8b.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.