New use coming for former Terre Haute police station

The former home of the Terre Haute Police Department in downtown Terre Haute has a new use.
The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission has accepted an offer from Mizak-Terre Haute LLC to acquire the property at 12th and Wabash that used to be the police station.
The original offer was made by Indianapolis-based WDG Construction, which has since created a separate corporate agency to handle its impending project.
A hybrid dorm/residential edifice catering to Indiana State University students as well as young adults will reside on the property, which will be constructed under a different name, Wabash Avenue Partners LLC.
Former Executive Director of the Redevelopment Commission Steve Witt was approached by a WDG representative seeking property for the project last summer.
Witt suggested the police station property — among others — and WDG expressed interest.
Mizak-Terre Haute LLC will acquire the parcel of land for $1, but asked for no other tax abatements. It will use local subcontractors to demolish the old structure and build the new $8 million edifice.
“It was a great opportunity for everyone involved,” Witt said.
Phil Kesner, the interim executive director of the Commission, agreed.
“It’s exciting to see new development,” he said. “New residential space should incentivize storefront development downtown and serve as a catalyst to the central business district.”
Rob Tolle of WDG, who made the initial presentation to the Redevelopment Commission, said his company is enthusiastic about the site.
“It’s the old real-estate adage — location, location, location,” Tolle said. Its being downtown in close proximity to Indiana State University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and the new Convention Center made it very attractive. In addition to students, Tolle said the location will appeal to “young professional who want to live downtown but not spend a significant part of their salary on rent.”
Tolle expects to break ground on the project in August, and have the building open for business in August 2023.
“We’ve always known it was a prime location — it’s a big parcel downtown, and when we moved the police station, we wanted to quickly ensure that it could be useful and productive in its next life,” said Mayor Duke Bennett. “Having more residential units in the city is always a positive.”
The commission also accepted a bid from Kanizer Excavating to improve Cruft Street between 13th and 14th streets.
Additionally, the commission authorized solicitation of offers from bidders wishing to purchase land at 25th and Locust streets, adjacent to Liberty Village, which offers supportive housing for the mentally ill and homeless. Liberty Village wants to extend its housing with a 64-apartment edifice for seniors called Heritage Landing.
