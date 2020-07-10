A new trial date of Nov. 16 has been set for an Indianapolis man charged in the May 2019 shooting death of a Dugger-area woman.
Danny Wilson Jr., 42, also has a Sept. 25 pretrial hearing date in Sullivan Superior Court.
Wilson is charged with murder in the May 23, 2019, death of 61-year-old Patricia S. Dorsett of Cass.
His girlfriend, 41-year-old Renee Huffines, has been charged with aiding/assisting murder, as well as assisting a criminal and failure to report a dead body.
Dorsett was reported missing May 25, 2019. Police investigated and found Huffines and Wilson living in the woman’s home and driving her vehicle.
Dorsett’s body was discovered three days later in a small camper behind her home.
Wilson faces 45 to 65 years in prison if convicted of murder.
Huffines is scheduled for trial on Jan. 4, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.