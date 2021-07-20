New trial date set in murder case

A new trial date of Jan. 10 has been set for a Terre Haute man accused of the December 2020 slaying of a woman in a storage unit on the city’s south side.
Philip Atterson, 30, also has a Nov. 9 pre-trial conference set in Vigo Superior Court 6.
Atterson is charged with murder in the Christmas Day slaying of 38-year-old Sarah L. Henderson. An autopsy revealed Henderson died of sharp force injuries to the head.
An affidavit filed with the court indicates Vigo County deputies located Henderson in the storage unit at 630 E. Springhill Drive, based on an anonymous tip. They also found the weapon thought to be used in the crime.
Police said Atterson had rented a storage unit at the facility behind behind the Terre Haute Bowling Center, and he and Henderson apparently had been living there.
