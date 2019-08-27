New trial date set in Clark County homicide

A new trial date has been set for a Clark County, Illinois, man facing a murder charge in the 2014 shooting death of a Terre Haute woman.
Conner W. Scott, 25, formerly of Martinsville, Illinois, now faces a Nov. 12 trial on a first-degree murder charge in the Oct. 31, 2014, death of Kaylyn Whitaker, 20.
A plea agreement is being negotiated, so a Sept. 10 trial date in Clark County Circuit Court was cancelled. Another hearing in the case is set for Sept. 30.
The shooting, which occurred at Scott’s home, was initially considered a suicide but was ruled a homicide in 2015.
Illinois State Police then referred the case to the Clark County state’s attorney, but no charges were filed. The judge then referred the matter to the Office of the State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor.
As that office was preparing to file charges, Scott, who was then living in Danville, Indiana, called police in the Indianapolis suburb and said he wanted to confess to the murder, according to police.
Scott remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bond.
