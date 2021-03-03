New treatment center coming to Terre Haute

Summit Behavioral Healthcare will open a new behavioral health and addiction treatment center south of Terre Haute this summer.

The new, 66-bed facility will provide 40 to 60 jobs once fully staffed, said Daniel Krasner, executive vice president of business development.

“We are excited and looking forward to being part of the Terre Haute community,” Krasner said Wednesday.

On Feb. 19, The Tennessee-based firm purchased the property at 1400 Crossing Boulevard, which was listed for $3.7 million, from The Osler Institute, a company founded by Joseph Selliken. The property once housed a Charter Hospital and is a former site of Harsha Behavioral Center.

Charter Hospital closed its Terre Haute facility in 2000 and the building was later occupied by Harsha until 2016, when Harsha moved into its new facility at 1980 E. Woodsmall Drive, Terre Haute.

The location of the new Summit facility is east across U.S. 41 from Panera Bread, which is in front of Honey Creek Commons.

“We will be renovating the campus to bring it up to date as it has been vacant for quite some time,” Krasner said. “Our plans are for the facility to open in late July or August of 2021.”

Summit will operate the new facility with 66 beds “specializing in treating individuals who are suffering from a primary substance use disorder with underlying co-occurring mental health disorders by offering detoxification and residential treatment services,” Krasner said.

“Terre Haute is an ideal location for this facility based on the need within the state of Indiana,” Krasner said.

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Summit Behavioral Healthcare was founded in 2013. Summit was established to develop and operate a network of leading behavioral health hospitals and addiction treatment centers throughout the country, according to the company’s website.

Summit Behavioral currently has one facility in Indiana in Henryville. Overall, the company owns and operates 24 freestanding facilities in 16 states nationwide.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.