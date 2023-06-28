Construction 0.6-mile long 10-foot-wide accessible asphalt trail is underway in Bicentennial Park. An adjacent parking area will have space for about 12 cars, with room to add if traffic warrants.
"We wanted to make an extension off the pedestrian connector to connect folks to both the wetlands and the western bank of the Wabash River," said Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent Adam Grossman.
Improvements to the southeast entrance to the Wabashiki trail system have been underway with the parks and recreation department observing robust use of the pedestrian connector between Terre Haute and West Terre Haute given its proximity to downtown hotels and destinations.
"This is an added opportunity for folks to bike, hike, and walk along the Wabashiki wetlands and the Wabash River," Grossman said.
Construction is slated for completion by mid-August, with a few amenities to be added later. The trail was made possible through a Recreational Trails Program grant opportunity by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Since the project was short $137,000 to be seen to completion, the Vigo County Health Department contributed to the fund in the name of promoting outdoor activity.
"There are 92 counties in Indiana. Vigo County is 72nd in the state for health and wellness. We're glad our two departments could see how this would mutually benefit everyone's health in Vigo County," Grossman said.
