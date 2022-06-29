On July 16, a new, national three-digit dialing code for reaching the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — 988 — will go live.
The current phone number of 800-273-TALK will also continue to be an option.
The three-digit dialing code “will offer a direct connection to compassionate, accessible care and support for anyone experiencing mental health-related distress – whether that is thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress,” according to Indiana’s Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA).
People can also dial 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.
According to FSSA, people should call 911 for police, fire and medical emergencies. They should call 988 for thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crises, or any other kind of emotional distress.
“If you are not sure, call 911,” according to FSSA.
Indiana is using the arrival of 988 to invest in a broader crisis response system to help all Hoosiers. This will ultimately include more than just someone to contact at a 988 center, but also someone to respond and a safe place to go for help, if needed, according to FSSA.
What it will mean, throughout the coming years, is:
• The establishment of mobile crisis teams who are trained and skilled in responding to anyone experiencing mental health-related distress.
• A greater ability to refer Hoosiers in crisis to a network of local crisis specialists.
The work to develop this system “is well underway and will continue over the next seven to ten years,” states FSSA on its website. Pilot projects are being funded right now, and the agency is evaluating the best way to establish these services through providers throughout the state.
The 988 dialing code will be available nationwide for call (multiple languages), text or chat (English only) on July 16. Until then, those experiencing a mental health-related or suicidal crisis, or those looking to help a loved one through a crisis, should continue to call the Lifeline at its current number, 800-273-8255.
The Be Well Crisis Helpline remains available for Hoosiers in need of speaking with a trained crisis specialist. This service is available by dialing 211.
Moving to 988 will not replace the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Rather, it will be an easier way for Hoosiers to access a strengthened and expanded network of crisis call centers, says FSSA.
The state of Indiana will partner with up to five providers, including the three current National Suicide Prevention Lifeline call centers in the state, to answer contacts to 988.
The three current centers are Crisis Center, Inc. in Gary, A Better Way in Muncie, and Mental Health America Wabash Valley Region in Lafayette.
Through the NSPL, Indiana currently answers about 75% of in-state calls, which is about average for states. “Our goal is to increase that to 90% by the end of 2023 with the work we’re doing to build our in-state system,” said Marni Lemons, FSSA deputy director of communications.
The rest of the in-state calls are redirected to other states.
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration is using various federal funding sources, including American Rescue Plan Act dollars, to help stand up the system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.