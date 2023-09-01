Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen introduced the community to the department’s new licensed social worker — Jarom Hawker — at a press conference Friday morning.
Hawker began his new job on Monday.
Hawker graduated from Indiana State University with a degree in social work and got his masters from IUPUI in Indianapolis. Previously, he worked with Marion County Sheriff’s department deputies for a year.
“His experience fit in with what we were looking for,” Keen said. “His interview was outstanding; we were all impressed with it.”
“Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to get the job when I interviewed,” Hawker said. “My heart was in my throat during the interview but I’m excited I got the position. I’m looking forward to serving the community as well as the officers.”
Hawker explained what contributed to the nerves during that interview.
“There were seven or eight people in the interview and I did not expect that,” he said. “I thought it would be Chief Keen and another person or two.
“When I left, I was reevaluating everything that I said. But I think the questions were good and it showed that people in the interview really wanted to provide services. I wanted to show I care, as well.”
Keen said the department conducted interviews with the involvement of mental health professionals, as well as command staff and officers.
Hawker said the police department position was the only one he applied for in Terre Haute, and that he wanted to move back home.
“I enjoy working with police,” he said.
Hawker will assist police on non-emergency, noncriminal calls.
Keen said the department receives 3,200 calls a year regarding wellbeing checks and mental health and noncriminal related issues, some involving the same individuals repeatedly. Hawker’s presence will free up officers to devote more time to patrolling neighborhoods and other, more traditional police work.
“One thing I really looking forward to is talking to the chief and talking with the officers — they want to find resources for people that they run into that they can’t necessarily provide services for,” Hawker said.
“They run into people with mental health issues that they can’t provide services for at the moment and they want to find better support in the community that will take some of the stress off the officers,” he continued.
“My role is working in collaboration with the officers as well as community health professionals to find out what works best for the department and for the individuals they serve in the community.”
Hawker spent his first week being introduced to a plethora of folks in the police department.
“Who haven’t I met with?” he said. “I’ve shadowed some detectives, I’ve shadowed some police officers, I’ve kind of discussed my role. I’ve sat with the chief and assistant chief. I’ve met a lot of people and a lot of new faces and have tried to interact with as many people as I can within the department.
“My goal as a social worker is to find out the concerns of the officers and the detectives because I feel that if I meet as many of them as possible, I can provide better services, too,” he added.
“The biggest part of what I’m going to do is build a rapport with officers and detectives and even Chief Keen and I’ll have more success.”
Hawker will meet even more officers next week. The following week, Keen will introduce him to community partners with the United Way of the Wabash Valley and mental health organizations.
THPD’s social worker position was made possible with Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and the City Council’s support and financial grants from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, Union Health Foundation and the United Way. Those grants will fund the program for three years.
“A lot of those groups are excited about this, too,” Keen said. “It took a lot of people to make this happen and the feedback I’m getting is very exciting.”
Excitement is coming from all directions regarding Hawker’s hiring.
“I know Jarom’s excited — this guy comes in an hour before his shift,” Keen said with a smile. “He’s clearly motivated and that came out in his interview. We think we’ve selected absolutely the right person.”
There’s no firm timeline for acclimatizing Hawker to his position, Keen said, but “We would hope that within the next three to four weeks we can slowly get that process moving where the officers can start with the referrals and make sure he’s comfortable in his position. This is new to all of us.”
Keen first learned about police department social workers at a conference for police chiefs two years ago and despite initial skepticism, quickly came to see the value in the position.
“If you asked me three years ago, I’d have said, ‘No, that’s not really something [we need],” he said. “But the more I’ve been exposed to how it’s working in other places, now, I’m thinking, why wasn’t I smarter five years, 10 years ago? I’ve since come to realize this is a huge help to the community and our officers.”
