New Thai cuisine restaurant opens in Terre Haute

Naming a new restaurant in Terre Haute was an easy task for Kanlaya Browning.

"Lemongrass is used is many Thai dishes," said the owner of Lemongrass Thai Cuisine, which opened its doors in Terre Haute on Dec. 3. The business was recognized Tuesday by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce in a special opening.

Lemongrass is an herb with a lemony scent, adding zing to many dishes in the restaurant at 3830 S. U.S. 41, next to McAlister's.

Browning was born and raised in Thailand, graduating from Silpakorn University in Bangkok. While studying, Browning discovered a passion for cooking when visiting her aunt, who owned a family restaurant.

She moved to Indiana in 2000 working in a restaurant before opening her first restaurant in Indianapolis in 2008. She teamed with cook and fellow business partner Supaporn Winterberg, often using Thai family dishes in their restaurants.

"We worked in the same restaurant and we just came up together and we had the recipes, so we just started from there," Browning said of Winterberg.

Browning also owns four other restaurants. Two restaurants are in Indianapolis, under the names Thaitanium and Thai Orchid; a Thai Orchid in Plainfield, and a restaurant named Pad Thai, in Carmel.

On a visit to Terre Haute, Browning saw a lack of Thai restaurants.

"It just happened one day we came here and we realized there was not much Thai food here," she said, "We looked at the population and there is a good number of people. So we thought, 'Wow, this is probably a great opportunity. Whenever I go out of town, I look for Thai food," said Browning, a resident of Indianapolis.

"Thai is healthy food with lots of vegetables and is getting more popular," she said.

"People in Terre Haute have given us a warm welcome. We use the same recipes as in Thailand, but we tone down the spiciness," Browning said. "We have a choice of medium, medium hot, hot, extra hot and Thai hot.

"Some people do not know about Thai food, but in Thailand when you order food, they don't even ask you, they just assume" the dish should be spicy, Browning said.

The Terre Haute restaurant employs nine people.

Lemongrass Thai Cuisine is open daily for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant then closes and reopens from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner, with weekend hours extended until 10 p.m.

