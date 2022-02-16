The new downtown Terre Haute Convention Center is to be substantially complete, and the facility is to be turned over to the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board on March 3.
"We are heading down the home stretch," said Brian Kooistra, executive vice president of Garmong Construction Services.
Both Garmong and Indianapolis-based architectural firm CSO have each conducted punch list inspections. Additionally, state inspections are complete for elevators. The certificate of occupation inspection is slated for the week of Feb. 28.
"We are probably 80% done with ownership training," Kooistra said.
Work still remains in the kitchen, making final connections and testing kitchen equipment, as well as site work at the connecting parking garage and plaza area.
The Larry Bird Museum remains a work in progress. The museum's concrete floor was installed on Feb. 14.
"We have received the museum build-out drawings, what takes the unfinished space and turns it into more or less of a white box, with dry wall, heating and cooling, house lighting, ceiling paint and really prepares that space for museum exhibits and that phase of work to take over," Kooistra said.
"We are in the process of putting prices (for that work) together and we anticipate having that packaged up and ready for (financial) approval by the end of this week." Kooistra said.
That work could take two to three months to complete, with work likely wrapping up in mid summer.
Board member Terri Conley said there had been an effort to form a non-profit entity to oversee the museum. Operating policies, hours, fundraising and possibly an admission fee must be considered. And Conley said loan agreements will need to be in place for collection items as the NBA and the Boston Celtics have copyrights on images.
That brought questions from CIB President Jon Marvel who said the initial plan was for the museum to be operated under the CIB, which has some government limitations when it comes to liability issues.
Conley said the plan remains to have ownership of the museum under the CIB, but its management and policies operated by a non-profit board.
Attorney Brian Bosma said the maintenance, cleaning, and security of the museum area is included in Spectra Venue Management's contract.
Ribbon cutting, formal dinner
The ribbon-cutting grand opening of the downtown Terre Haute Convention Center is slated for April 9, however, a grand opening formal dinner celebration has been added and is slated for April 23. It will be a ticketed event
"This will consist of a formal plated dinner, entertainment and dancing," Tennille Wanner, general manager for the Terre Haute Convention Center for Spectra Venue Management, told the CIB board.
The public grand opening will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 9, while the ticketed dinner will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 23.
Spectra Venue Management has hired Lucy Utterback as event manager. Utterback has a bachelor and master's degree from Indiana State University and previously worked at Sycamore Winery and the Ohio Building.
Wanner said Spectra is also in the process of hiring an executive chef, an operations manager, banquet manager, marketing/administrative assistant; plus part-time positions for maintenance technician, line cooks, kitchen steward, banquet server, operations set up crew and housekeeping.
Wanner said Spectra has $435,972 in potential event business, which includes contracted and prospective events, "in the funnel for 2022 through 2024" so far. The center has a new web site at www.terrehautecc.com.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.