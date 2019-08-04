Tiffany Woodward has always wanted to be a teacher.
This week, the 30-year-old begins her career as a first-year kindergarten teacher at Lost Creek Elementary.
“I am more excited than anything,” she said Friday. “I’m a little nervous, but I can’t wait to be part of it.”
Today, Vigo County School Corp. teachers return to the classroom. On Tuesday, roughly 14,200 students will begin another school year.
Woodward waited until age 27 to return to college, although she had attended the University of Southern Indiana for one semester when she was age 18.
In 2015, she made the decision to go back to school.
While working as an assistant manager at Starbucks, she enrolled in Ivy Tech for her first two years; she transferred to Indiana State University to finish her bachelor’s in elementary education.
Her senior year at ISU, she found out she was pregnant with her first child, who was born in the middle of student teaching.
Woodward grew up in Terre Haute and her family owns WaterTower Estates Winery.
“I’ve always felt connected to education and I’ve had some amazing teachers,” she said. She gives special credit to Kirsten Morrison, who was a student teacher when Woodward was a seventh-grade student at Honey Creek Middle School.
“She had a huge impact on me,” Woodward said. “I decided I was going to be a teacher because of her.”
Morrison [whose last name was Henry at the time] showed a passion for what she did and had the English class do a special community project in which they interviewed elderly from a nursing home. “I’ve never forgotten about it,” Woodward said.
Later, Woodward taught Morrison’s son in a preschool program. And while Woodward was at ISU, “I was randomly placed to be in her class at Lost Creek” for an ISU elementary education class.
“Our paths kept crossing. It was really special,” she said.
For the 2018-19 school year, Woodward spent the first two weeks in Morrison’s classroom — on her own and not as part of a college class — “to see what it was like,” Woodward said.
And, this past spring, Woodward was a student teacher in Morrison’s class. The relationship “came full circle,” she said.
Now, both are teachers at Lost Creek.
An amazing whirlwind
Woodward has been attending orientation sessions and “it’s been a whirlwind, but amazing.”
Not only will she be teaching something new to students every day, but she’ll also be learning something new every day from her students. “It’s a special feeling you can’t get in any other profession,” Woodward said.
Meanwhile, at Terre Haute North Vigo High School, Debbie McMurtry will soon obtain her workplace specialist license and teach business classes.
She has worked for her family business, has served as an educational assistant in North Vigo’s media center and also was a substitute teacher for 10 years; she has a bachelor’s in business administration from Indiana State University.
Her children attended North Vigo and she enjoyed attending their school and athletic activities. Now, her children are in college and she wants a new challenge for herself.
“I love being around the kids and helping them learn, and I felt like I was ready for a little more,” she said.
She will be teaching business math, sports and entertainment marketing and web design.
“I’m really excited, and a little nervous. But my husband says, you’re only nervous if it’s important,” McMurtry said.
Teacher shortage challenges
Because of a teacher shortage, the district expects to use substitutes in a number of classes, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
Those areas especially challenging to find certified teachers are special education, science, technology, family and consumer sciences and math.
The district has made many efforts to recruit new teachers and it started the interview process earlier this year, in March and April. It sent letters to 80 historically black colleges and universities; attended two job fairs and it is using a program called Handshake to communicate with career centers at colleges across the Midwest.
The district faces three major challenges, he said.
“We get some great recent graduates that have not yet earned a state license. They have to be a substitute until they get a license,” he said.
Area colleges have fewer education graduates. “The best example is that last year ISU graduated seven math teachers and we needed five,” he said.
Also, VCSC starting pay isn’t competitive with neighboring school districts or areas of growth in Indiana.
