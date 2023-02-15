The city of Sullivan on Wednesday announced the new City Hall in downtown Sullivan has been completed and is fully operational.
The new City Hall at 110 North Main Street houses the mayor’s office, clerk treasurer’s office, the building commissioner, public works and community development, as well as the new council chambers.
The facility also is equipped with new 21st century technology, a lobby area for residents and a designated drive-through for paying utility bills, according to a city news release.
It also includes a fitness area to help promote health and wellness for all city employees and their families as an added employees' benefit.
Since 1984, Sullivan city government has made do with headquarters in the former IGA grocery store building on Court Street.The move into that "temporary" location came about after a devastating fire in 1983 at the historic city call, which was on Washington Street across from the Sullivan Post Office.
The city looked for a solution more more conducive to its business and that could provided additional space and safety. Multiple locations were studied, and quotes for construction came in as high as $8 million. City officials therefore tabled the idea of a new build.
The city acquired its new space on North Main Street in a 2020 sheriff's tax sale at a price of $86,000. The location is well known, as it was for years the home of the Rural Electric Membership Cooperative, Southwest School Corp. and the Sullivan Daily Times.
“The wonderful folks of Sullivan deserve a facility that is not only decades in the making, but one they can be very proud of,” Mayor Clint Lamb said.
“The old grocery store did not function well as a city hall or a fire station for that matter. It is my understanding it was never intended to be a long-term solution," the mayor said.
"This move allows more space, provides added convenience for citizens when visiting and ensures that our employees understand that taking time to care is more than just a motto.”
A dedication ceremony and open house is being planned.
