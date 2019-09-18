New splash opens pad at Booker T. Washington Community Center

Squeals of delight came from the children splashing in water at Terre Haute's newest recreational offering.
The new splash pad at Booker T. Washington Community Center came to life Wednesday afternoon with a ribbon cutting and a push of the water button.
"It looks like the kids are having fun. That's the main thing," Terre Haute Parks Director Eddie Bird said as the youngsters skipped through the spouting water and stood under high rocking buckets that tipped over when filled with water.
Operated by Chances and Services for Youth, which is housed in the community center, the splash pad is the culmination of years of fundraising, coordinating volunteers and donated services.
"We are thrilled to see the splash pad come to fruition," said Brandon Halleck, chief operating officer of Chances and Services for Youth.
"A lot of businesses were involved in the making of the splash pad and we are extremely thankful for their time and donations," Halleck said. "The motivation behind this project was to provide a neighborhood splash pad accessible for children to walk to and provide a positive outlet for kids in our community."
Halleck and some of the other adults could not wait to join the children in getting wet and cooling off on a very warm September day.
The splash pads will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during warm weather, Halleck said.
Fundraising for a splash pad began in 2015 with construction starting in 2016. Since the majority of the labor and supplies came via donations by individuals in their off-work hours, the project took more time than originally anticipated to complete.
The actual funds expended were about $45,000 to $50,000 for a project that with a value of about $80,000 to $100,000, he said.
"We could not have done this without donated materials and labor," Halleck said. "Getting so many of these things at a reduced cost helped facilitate this."
Halleck said additional benches and other features can be added in the future.
The splash pad is open to neighborhood residents and for the children who attend the summer programs at the community center.
Mayor Duke Bennett said the splash pad is a great addition to the parks department, which owns the community center and leases space to local organizations.
Park Director Bird said more splash pads are likely for some of the city's 31 neighborhood parks.
"We're looking at putting one in Sheridan Park, since we closed the swimming pool there," Bird said.
The splash pads are lower maintenance than a swimming pool, requiring no chemicals to treat the city water, some of which is recycled through the splash pad's water system.
Located at 13th and College streets, the facility is free and open to the public due to the financial support of The Wabash Valley Community Foundation, 2015 Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars Dancer Keith Lee, Kristi Whitacre of Vigo County Purdue Extension, Indiana American Water, Beverly Plumbing and Heating, Crown Electric, Mays Concrete, Guarantee Roofing and Seamless Gutters, Mayor Duke Bennett and the Terre Haute City Parks Department.
