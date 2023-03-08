The Vigo County Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday approved a variance to permit a new Belle Tire store be constructed in the site of a former gasoline station in front of the former Kmart building on Terre Haute’s southside.
Belle Tire will lease 1.26 acres of the total 22.97 acres owned by the Teacher’s Retirement System of the state of Kentucky. Belle Tire will construct a 9,800 square-foot building with two entrances plus service bays for tire and certified automobile services at 4651 S. U.S. 41. The franchise business will be owned by Barnes Development Co. LLC of Allen Park, Mich.
It will be the second Vigo County location for the company, which opened its first Belle Tire franchise store on Terre Haute’s east side in 2020 at 2210 S. Indiana 46.
Hobby Lobby opened last month, using part of the former Kmart building at 47000 S. U.S. 41, which had been vacant since 2016. Rural King is also slated to open a second site in the other part of the building.
The former Kmart building has 166,314 square feet.
