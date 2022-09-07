New round of childcare grants now open

The United Way of the Wabash Valley is offering a new grant opportunity to increase access to high-quality child care in the area. This is the third round of the Quality Childcare Initiative Grant opportunity.
The investment is through the Success By 6 Impact Council which promotes healthy early childhood development to ensure children enter school ready to succeed. A core focus is the availability and affordability of high-quality childcare that will positively impact the measurements for “kindergarten readiness” and lay the foundation to prepare children for lifelong learning.
The United Way’s Success By 6 Council will make available up to $150,000 in funding through a request for proposal grant process. This two-year grant opportunity is available to childcare sites for up to $20,000 per year in funding and must meet at least one of the following objectives:
• Increase regulated capacity in an existing Levels 3 or 4 Paths to QUALITY or ExceleRate Illinois program; or
• Attain Level 3 or 4 in Paths to QUALITY or ExceleRate Illinois for an existing program; or
• For a new program, show progress toward enrolling in Paths to QUALITY or ExceleRate Illinois and attaining Level 3 or 4.
“With our first two rounds of this initiative we have had great success in increasing and creating new high-quality childcare openings in multiple counties," Curtsinger said. " We look forward to partnering with more childcare providers to meet the ever-growing need in our community to prepare our littlest learners for a lifetime of success.”
To apply for the grant, organizations are required to attend the Letter of Intent and Stewardship Package Meeting on Sept. 27, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. To attend, RSVP to Dorothy Chambers at 812-235-6287 or dchambers@uwwv.org. Full grant eligibility and details are available at uwwv.org/funding.
“We understand through research that if more children had the skills and abilities they need to be successful in school when they started kindergarten, they would have a greater opportunity to achieve success in high school and beyond," said Holly Curtsinger, co-chair of the Success By 6 Council. "And one of the major steps to that is the affordability and availability of high-quality early childhood education in our community.”
