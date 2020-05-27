New reTHink shop all about sustainability, community

One of Shikha Bhattacharyya's dreams has been to open a zero-waste shop.

Last week, it finally happened at reTHink Inc.'s new headquarters at 608 N. 13th St. Bhattacharyya is the organization's founder and board president.

The zero-waste shop sells such items as bamboo and stainless steel straws; re-useable water bottles and coffee mugs; compostable cups, plates, food take-out containers and sandwich bags; loofah scrubbers made from plant material; and bamboo hairbrushes and combs.

The shop is just getting started. In the future, Bhattacharyya hopes to sell items made by local vendors that could include soap, detergent and re-useable cloth "paper" towels. "We will promote local artisans and artists and people who make products that we will sell through this store," she said.

For example, the goal would be for people to come in and buy detergent using a container they can re-use and refill, rather than regularly buying a new plastic container of detergent at a traditional store.

The goal of reTHink is to promote sustainability and reduce the amount of trash that goes to a landfill. It is a local non-profit that encourages environment-friendly practices in the Wabash Valley.

Bhattacharyya said reTHink has three goals for its new facility on North 13th Street. It is working on an upcycling center, where it will take plastic and convert it into other useful items. It has placed an order for a shredder and has written a grant for additional equipment.

reTHink is already collecting hard plastic, numbers 1-7, but the plastic must be clean, she emphasized.

The headquarters also serves as a community center, where reTHink will conduct educational activities, cooking classes and other events.

The third goal was the zero-waste shop.

"The idea is to promote sustainability, not just environmental, but also economic growth and sustainability for the neighborhood," she said. The headquarters is located in the Ryves neighborhood.

Bhattacharyya had hoped to have a grand opening for the zero waste shop, but the pandemic has postponed those plans. Still, she's excited to have it open.

"I can’t believe that it’s already a reality," she said.

The Wabash Valley Community Foundation and 100 Women Who Care have provided funding for the zero waste shop; Vectren Foundation, Novelis and community members also have supported reTHink, she said.

The zero waste shop is open from 11 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, which is the same hours reTHink is accepting clean plastic for upcycling. Meagan Monds is operations manager for the upcycling program.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.