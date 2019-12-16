New restaurant to open in 12 Points neighborhood

The owner of a well known 12 Points building is returning with a new restaurant.
Professional chef Jimmy Saliju on Monday received approval for a beer and wine license from the Vigo County Alcoholic Beverage Board for his new restaurant named Great Giorno. The license next goes to the Indiana Alcoholic Beverage Commission for final approval.
“It means great day, and everything starts with a great day,” Saliju said after the meeting of the new restaurant that he intends to open at the end of this month in former Old National Bank building at Lafayette and Maple Avenues on Terre Haute’s north side.
Saliju had owned the building at 1290 Lafayette Avenue with Bill Olah, a former Terre Haute attorney, but has since bought Olah’s interest in the property, he told the Vigo County Alcoholic Beverage Board.
“I have cooked Mediterranean and Italian food all my life,” he said after the meeting. “We had been leasing to a Mexican restaurant and that didn’t work out, so I thought I would open again.
Saliju received much of his culinary experience while living on Long Island in New York not long after emigrating from the former Yugoslavia in 1981 at age 20. He also worked in the restaurant business in Chicago. He is of ethnic Albanian decent and had operated the European Grill on Margaret Avenue from 2005 to 2009.
Saliju is familiar with the 12 Points area, after opening the Old Bank Grill in 2013.
The location became several other businesses, each which did not last long.
“I am back there as I own the property,” Saliju said, adding he will have about 20 employees. The new restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The 12 points building has a long history, previously serving as 12 Points State Bank, then became Merchants National Bank and then Old National. It was also a Medusa’s hair salon.
Other board actions
In other business, Indianapolis resident Steve Smith was approved by the board, pending state approval, for a beer, wine and liquor license at the former Dew Drop Inn. Smith plans to open a bar/restaurant called Liquid Dynamics at 1805 N. 19th St. Smith said he grew up in the area and attended Lost Creek Elementary School.
Brad Lutes, Indiana state excise officer on the board, questioned Smith on measures he intends to take for security, noting the former Dew Drop Inn closed after a man was stabbed to death in a parking lot.
In that incident, Eddie Jermain Stewart, 43, signed a plea agreement in July 2018 in which he pleaded guilty but mentally ill to voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 felony, of Carlos Vinson, 52. The stabbing happened in March 2017.
Smith told the board he planned to hire off-duty police for security. Smith also plans to have disc jockeys plans music to make the business “like a night club. It still needs quite a bit of work” before it can open, Smith told the board.
The board also approved the ownership transfer of nine Big Red Liquors in Vigo County to TWG BRL LLC.
The limited liability corporation is part of TWG Development owners Tony Knoble and Justin Collins, along with Big Red Liquors president Don Rix.
John Nightengale told the board that Big Red owner Mark McCalister is retiring. Lutes, after the meeting, said Koble is listed as having 78.4 percent ownership in the former Big Red stores, with Collins 19.6 percent. Rix and another owner, Karen Workman, each own less than 1 percent. TWG purchased 58 stores across Indiana, Lutes said.
McAlister founded Big Red Liquors in Bloomington in 1972 and expanded to stores across the state, including Martinsville, French Lick, Fishers, Indianapolis as well as Terre Haute.
Nightengale told the board he will continue to manage the Terre Haute stores with the same staff.
The board also approved a license, pending state approval, for a Sycamore Winery satellite location at 672 Ohio Street.
It also approved a beer, wine and liquor license, pending state approval, for Nichole Keltsch, who plans to operate Drinkslingers & Co. package stores., in the former locations of Bourbon & Canal package stores at 3590 S. U.S. 41 and 3705 Wabash Avenue.
