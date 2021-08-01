New recovery center opens on south side

Stay positive. Dream big.
Those positive words decorate the walls at Anabranch Recovery Center as reminders that a better future is ahead.
Anabranch is a newly opened addiction treatment center south of Terre Haute to provide detoxification and rehabilitation in a residential setting.
Located at 1400 Crossing Boulevard — in the facility formerly housing Charter Hospital and Harsha Behavioral Services – the recovery center opened about two weeks ago with initial capacity for 20 patients. By mid-August, renovation will be complete to bring the facility to full capacity at 66 beds.
Dr. Jennifer Hutchens, director of clinical services, has worked in addictions treatment in Terre Haute for several years.
“Substance abuse has hit this area hard,” Hutchens said of the need for a residential treatment facility.
“Terre Haute has been really hit hard with substance use disorder,” Hutchens said. “Meth is still king, yet meth and fentanyl are being mixed together. We know we have been hit hard with opioid use disorder. Marijuana is still very prevalent. Alcohol is the most lethal legal drug we have. So it is really important for the community to have resources where people can find help.”
The detox program has 10 beds for treatment lasting five to seven days. Patients can them move into the 30-day residential program to continue their recovery.
The facility had sat vacant for several months and was purchased in the spring by Summit Behavioral Healthcare, a Tennessee-based firm that operates 25 facilities in 16 states nationally.
An anabranch is part of a river or stream that diverts or branches off from the main channel but then rejoins it again downstream. Hutchens explained that people who enter recovery are branching away from their substance use and will return to life with a healthier future ahead.
“All of our wings are named after Indiana trees because I like to think that people are planting roots here,” she said. “This is the springboard for long-term recovery. This is where they get their start. This is where they reset. This is where they can find hope.”
Therapist Tamara George meets with groups of a dozen people and they do MAAEZ, which is the “making Alcoholics Anonymous Easier” program.
The atmosphere is calming, George said, and patients find encouragement on their recovery journey. “They have lived in a negative lifestyle and they need a positive view on recovery,” George said.
The facility also offers a family program designed to educate and support family members of the person in recovery.
Kelly McMillin, a registered nurse who moved into administration after receiving a business degree, said the small groups will also include job interview skills, as well as groups on fatherhood and motherhood.
Everyone admitted to the facility stays voluntarily, McMillin said, though some people can enter due to court-ordered treatment.
The facility also has a full-size gymnasium for yoga and other fitness programs, art classes and other activities.
“The number one trigger for relapse is boredom, so we are trying to incorporate new activities they can learn,” McMillin said.
It has not been difficult finding qualified staff for the center, she said. People who work in addictions and recovery services have a passion for helping others achieve a substance-free life.
Hutchens said an important part of the recovery program is for people to assess their strengths so they will have a better chance at life. But even then, research shows the percentage of people who maintain sobriety after treatment is modest. Some research suggests it is as low as one in 10 individuals.
“My goal is to increase those numbers,” Hutchens said. “Then it’s the community that wins. This is what we need in the community to move it forward. Part of that is fighting the stigma of substance use.”
Anyone wanting more information on the services at Anabranch Recovery Center can go online to www.AnabranchRecovery.com.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.