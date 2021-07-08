New queen, princess crowned for Vigo fair

A new Vigo County Fair princess and queen have been crowned for the 2021 year.
The 2021 Miss Vigo County Fair princess is Sylvia Goodwin.
Maya Snider was crowned the 2021 Miss Vigo County Fair queen.
“Influential, to me, means being a role model to others,” said Snider. “As 2021 Vigo County Fair Queen, I would be influential by encouraging others to be who they truly are. I’m so honored to carry on this reign as the queen. I cannot wait to be a role model and to show others that it’s OK to be yourself.”
Several young women in the Terre Haute area competed for the titles Thursday at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Hatfield Hall.
Competition areas included active wear, professional wear, evening gown and finalist’s question.
Behind the scenes, contestants were also interviewed individually with three judges who hold experience with pageants.
Other awards were given out alongside princess and queen.
The People’s Choice award winner for 2021 Vigo County Fair Pageant is Kenzye Knopp, who also won the best social media presence that promoted the fair and pageant.
The People’s Choice award generated $5,000 in donations, which were given to P.I.N.K. (Passion, Initiative, Need and Knowledge) of Terre Haute, a nonprofit organization founded to meet the needs of cancer patients, families and caregivers of the Wabash Valley.
Miss Congeniality is chosen by the contestants themselves. The Miss Congeniality Princess of 2021 is Luna Rogers. The Miss Congeniality Queen for this year is Lyric Krause.
The Sarah Roberts Norton Legacy award is given in memory of the late Sarah Roberts Norton, who was Miss Vigo County Queen in 2001 and who lost her battle to breast cancer in 2014 at the age of 31. The award recognizes another outgoing, kind and selfless young woman.
The Princess recipient of the legacy award for 2021 is Ella Winchell, and the Queen recipient of the award is Krause.
The second runner-up for the 2021 Vigo County Fair Princess is Knopp, and the first runner-up is Kayla Stephenson.
The second runner-up for the 2021 Vigo County Fair Queen is Kaitlin Burns and the first runner-up is Krause.
