Catholic Charities Terre Haute has announced a new program director of Ryves Youth Center.
Jim Pinkstaff, who has 13 years of experience with the Ryves Youth Center, was named to the position, according to a news release.
“Qualified individuals from various backgrounds and from across our community applied because they recognized the significant impact that can be made on our community by working with the children who participate at Ryves," said John C. Etling, agency director of Catholic Charities. "In the end, Jim’s experience working with the children and their families at Ryves Youth Center and his vision for the future of the program made him the right person to fill this incredibly important role.”
In his prior role as educational coordinator, Pinkstaff worked with children, parents and teachers to ensure that students excelled academically. He coordinated work study students from ISU to tutor students in reading and math. In addition, he oversaw the Reading Champions program designed to improve both reading proficiency and comprehension in elementary-aged students.
“It is an honor to accept the position of Program Director,” stated Pinkstaff. “I am excited to have the opportunity to grow professionally and look forward to new challenges."
Pinkstaff replaces James Edwards, who served in the role for 40 years.
