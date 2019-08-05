The Vigo County School Board on Monday unanimously voted to allow a new political action committee to use school facilities for informational meetings aimed at gaining support for an upcoming school operating referendum.
The PAC, titled “Vote Yes for Vigo County Schools,” filed its articles of organization with the Vigo County Clerk’s office July 19. VCSC Superintendent Rob Haworth, who is chair of the PAC, said it was formed to support the referendum.
By board policy and state law, opposing groups or political action committees must also be allowed to use school facilities and would be granted “the same and equal access” to present information, Haworth said.
The Vote Yes for Vigo County Schools PAC would not “bring politics into our athletic games, or into our band contests,” he said.
It would conduct informational meetings in the school buildings “in compliance with our current school board policy and in compliance with state law.”
With regard to a school referendum, a PAC is a group that unites to support “in this case, action by this board to move the campaign forward,” he said. Its sole purpose is “getting the information out for the community to make an informed decision.”
The school board can’t lead activities to promote the referendum, but board members can participate in the PAC and three school board members are part of the PAC: Jackie Lower, Paul Lockhart and Susan Powers.
While the PAC can present information in school facilities, organizational efforts must take place off school property, Haworth said.
The operating referendum is being requested in response to costs for safety, health and wellness, the impact of property tax caps on transportation and the loss of revenue due to declining student population. It also would be used to help improve teacher and staff salaries.
If approved, the referendum would increase property taxes for operating expenses by an estimated $7 million per year for eight years.
After the meeting, Haworth said the board “has known all the way along” about the formation of the PAC. As the election gets closer, volunteers will make calls, walk door to door and help stuff and send out mailers. The group also will raise funds.
He noted that state law spells out just a handful of school district employees who can speak about the referendum during the school day. They are Haworth, the chief financial officer and the deputy superintendent. That allows them to speak to groups such as the Rotary, Kiwanis or League of Women Voters during the school day, Haworth said.
State law “is pretty prescriptive in terms of how you cannot use school resources to promote the referendum,” Haworth said.
Back to school
In other items, Haworth told the board the district expects to welcome 14,270 students today, the first day of school. That number is not as high as last September’s official count, but it is higher than a state Department of Education estimate, which was 14,169 students.
The 14,270 does not include students enrolling in the new VCSC virtual school.
Staff have successfully reached out to students who may have withdrawn last year or had other plans to continue their education, he said.
Also, the district is welcoming 75 new teachers this year, and at this point, it has about 22 to 23 positions that will require use of long-term subs; some of those long-term subs are recent college graduates still awaiting their teaching license.
The district anticipates having just enough school bus drivers to transport children today, but more are needed, especially substitute bus drivers, he said. “We can’t afford for anyone to get sick tonight or not show up. A bus driver shortage is not unique to us — it is across the nation,” Haworth said.
To make sure there are enough drivers today, some transportation office staff with a commercial driver’s license and some mechanics with CDL’s will be driving buses.
The need was similar last year, Haworth said.
In other items
• The board approved textbook fees for grades 6-8 and preschool. For grade 6 it will range from $146.61 to $165.96; Grade 7, range from $150.13 to $164.56; grade 8, from $149.54 to $168.05. Fees are calculated using a formula found in state law.
The reason for a range of prices this year has to do with the music program, said Bruce Perry, chief financial officer. There are four options for music at the middle school level, general music, choir, band and orchestra; the range of fees reflect those options as they are selected.
The Title 1 pre-school fee is $45.
“The finance office has adjusted textbook fees to ensure we are not subsidizing fees from the general fund, a practice that impacts our declining cash balance,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
• The Vigo County Education Foundation board of directors unanimously has agreed to support the VCSC operating referendum, Jane Nichols, education foundation executive director, told the board during a public comment period.
• Board member Mel Burks asked for a moment of silence to honor those who lost their lives in the mass shootings that occurred this weekend in El Paso and Dayton.
