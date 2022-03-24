New pizzeria opens on Wabash

Hoosier native Justin Fox wanted a change from his work at Amazon.
So he returned to Indiana and opened a Greek’s Pizzeria franchise business at 600 Wabash Avenue, Suite B.
The pizza company began in 1969 in Valpariso and has been headquartered in Muncie since 1978.
Fox’s franchise business is the 39th Greek’s restaurant in Indiana.
The Terre Haute pizzeria opened for business Wednesday near the campus of Indiana State University.
“I went to Ball State (University) and Greek’s Pizzeria was kind of THE pizza there,” Fox said. “I decided it would be a good idea to bring Greek’s here as it adds something different to the community. It is a traditional style pizza but we use a little bit sweeter sauce and we have a proprietary garlic butter that we use on our sticks and crusts.
“We also have sandwiches, salads and pasta as well,” Fox said.
The new business has 10 employees. It is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with Friday and Saturday hours extending until 9:30 p.m.
Fox is a 2012 graduate of Ball State University and a 2008 graduate of Carmel High School.
“I worked for Amazon right out of college. They moved me all around the country and I lived out in Idaho before coming back to Indiana,” Fox said.
Fox said he moved to Terre Haute to be closer to family, who live in Clay County.
