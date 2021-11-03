New pavilion in north Terre Haute's 12 Points to provide community space

Another 12 Points Revitalization Initiative project began Wednesday in the north Terre Haute neighborhood, as members of Keymark Construction began building a community pavilion next to Grace Community Church.
The project will conclude today.
Karen Adams of Keymark is also on the 12 Points Revitalization Initiative board, so, as she said, “I’m on both sides of it.”
She explained, “Every year, Keymark does a day of service. So it started out, we were going to do a shed. But as the 12 Points committee thought it over, we thought, ‘Well, a shed isn’t going to be useful for everybody.’”
Keymark’s day of service expanded into two days. “Tomorrow, the other half of our crew will come in and finish up,” Adams said.
The pavilion is being built in front of a business that will coming to 12 Points in December: a spa called Illumination Wellness.
“This will be a wellness center,” owner Danielle Bryan said. “We will offer all sorts of movement and meditation classes, workshops. We’ll have a body-work room, tea service, an apothecary. For me, this is an opportunity for Terre Haute to experience alternative types of healing and wellness.”
Bryan has performed her service virtually for the past seven years, hosting more than 26 retreats and training more than 150 leaders in meditation and yoga, including the first Terre Haute yoga teacher training.
“We now have over 30 trained yoga teachers in Terre Haute,” she said. “That’ll all just keep growing.”
She added, “This will be my first physical location of bringing this to people. I’m excited to see what happens.”
Bryan’s boyfriend, Jerome Goff, painted a mural on her building’s exterior of a colorful lion surrounded by the cosmos.
“I’ve always loved lions and thought that they were such a symbol of strength and empowerment,” she explained. “I told him, ‘a lion,’ and he just ran with it. ... When he made it and put the cosmic stuff around it, it just took it up to a whole other level.” She hasn’t given the lion a name yet.
The pavilion outside Bryan’s spa will be a community space, Adams said. “Performances, if someone wants to have live music. It’ll also be used for, say, a small family reunion or something like that. Just to have a space in the neighborhood where you can get out of weather.”
Adams said Keymark is “right here in the neighborhood — our office building is on the edge of 12 Points and we wanted to do something where we could give back to our own community.”
Illumination Wellness will open, Bryan said, “12/12 at 12 p.m. in 12 Points.” She will offer free community mini classes and giveaways that afternoon as an introduction to the work she will be doing.
“When I moved back here in the spring of 2020, I was like, ‘When I open up a space, I’ve gotta be in 12 Points,’” she said. “It’s so cool how the whole thing has unfolded.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
