An additional feature for Vigo County’s online property tax information system gained approval Tuesday from the Vigo County Board of Commissioners.

County Assessor Kevin Gardner requested a tax bill estimator feature be added to the county’s service agreement with Schneider Geospatial, which operates Beacon, an interactive public access tool that allows users to view county information, public records and Geographic Information Systems online.

“A taxpayer can bring up their parcel and click on the tax estimator tab, it fills in what their assessment is and then a taxpayer can add in their exemptions and it will give an estimate of what their tax [bill] should be,” Gardner told commissioners. “It is highlighted that it is just an estimate and can’t be locked [in] as a guarantee” of tax costs.

The $2,100 one-time set-up fee also allows the Beacon system to do a sales comparison for property.

“Since we are supposed to be a market value [assessment] which you get with the sales comparison approach, from an appraisal, this option will give that” to taxpayers, Gardner said. “A user can click on their tax parcel, click on a tab for sales comparison, and it will check the area, and they can tell how far out they want to go” to check comparable property sales.

“I think this will resolve some of the issues and questions that we get” on property taxes and assessments, Gardner said.

