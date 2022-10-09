Union Hospital’s Richard G. Lugar Center for Rural Health has been awarded a federal grant to establish a network of community, and healthcare providers to study the landscape of cancer survivorship and the support survivors have access to in the Wabash Valley.
Anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer regardless is considered a survivor according to the American Cancer Society.
The Illiana-Survivor Milestones Improving Lives Everyday (I-SMILE) network will bring stakeholders from healthcare, philanthropy, and community organizations together to learn directly from cancer survivors about gaps in care, services, support, and opportunities for collaboration.
Cancer survivors are more likely to have poorer health outcomes in rural areas compared to urban communities due to fewer healthcare providers, poor healthcare coordination, and fewer resources, the Lugar Center said in a news release.
Latest numbers from the American Cancer Society estimate that there are over 290,000 cancer survivors living in Indiana.
“The best way to identify ways to improve the quality of life for cancer survivors in the Wabash Valley is to build a network of providers and partners.” said Dr. Jim Turner, medical director for I-SMILE.
The Founding members of the I-SMILE network are from Parke, Sullivan, and Vigo Counties in Indiana and Clark County in Illinois and consist of PINK of Terre Haute, Sullivan Public Library, Marshall Public Library, Clark County Health Department, Union Family Medicine Rockville, Cork Family Medicine, and the Lugar Center for Rural Health.
Additional organizations are invited to join this collaborative effort.
The network will work to hear directly from cancer survivors in the identified counties by scheduling focus groups, listening sessions, and interviews with community stakeholders about cancer survivorship care and resources in their community. Ultimately, I-SMILE will utilize the information gathered and pair it with up-to-date data to produce an actionable plan ready for implementation.
Learn more at www.LugarCenter.org or by contacting Dan Hardesty at 812-238-7479 or dhardesty@uhhg.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.