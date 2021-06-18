New mobile food truck in downtown Terre Haute

Feeling Hangry? A new business in town has you covered.
The Hangry Shack is a mobile food truck open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and is parked at 2611 Harding Ave., in the parking lot of The Apple House Home & Garden Center.
The Hangry Shack’s menu consists of breakfast and lunch sandwiches, snack boxes, coffee and their best-seller: mini-donuts.
The mobile food truck is available for events such as weddings, prom-proposals, gender reveals and more.
The Hangry Shack opened in April with the efforts of owner Shandi Mcdurmon. Mcdurmon both bakes and operates the food trailer alone five days each week, but plans on hiring help soon.
“I’ve always loved baking and creating things in the kitchen,” Mcdurmon said. “With having my son full-time and always traveling for work, I was just tired of working for someone else. I wanted to branch out and do my own thing and do something that I enjoyed.”
Soon after leaving her previous job, Mcdurmon purchased the food trailer, remodeled both the inside and the outside, and took continuous steps toward opening for the public.
“I got the trailer in July and I actually started baking the donuts and offering them out of my house through the Cottage Law [food made in a home kitchen for sale],” she said. “I was finally able to get the trailer fixed and it passed the health inspection in March and I opened in April. It’s been a long time coming.”
Mcdurmon’s long-term goal is to expand The Hangry Shack into a small cafe.
“I want people to be able to come in and sit down to enjoy my food. My favorite part about doing all this is actually seeing how people react when they taste it,” Mcdurmon said.
Brea Haller can be reached at 812-231-4211 and by email at brea.haller@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.