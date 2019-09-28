New Menards, Towne South revival highlight year

The opening of a new Menards home improvement center south of Terre Haute and new businesses at Towne South Plaza are among some of the positive retail developments this past year in Terre Haute and Vigo County.
In late August, Menard’s opened a second Terre Haute location, this one near the 641 bypass south of Terre Haute at 1888 E. Jessica Drive. The company refers to it as its “Terre Haute South Menards Mega Store.”
The new Menard’s has about a 200,000-square-foot store with a nearly 50,000-square-foot outside warehouse. Among the features is a second-floor mezzanine with a light display.
Another big change for shoppers along the U.S. 41 corridor involved the move of T.J. Maxx to a new location at Towne South Plaza in vacant space that formerly housed Gander Mountain. The new location opened Aug. 8.
Towne South Plaza is owned by St. Louis-based Sansone Group.
T.J. Maxx relocated from Honey Creek Commons, a shopping center located further south along U.S. 41 and anchored by Kohl’s.
Right next to the new T.J. Maxx location, a new Ross Dress for Less store is slated to open soon; hiring was underway earlier this month, according to a sign in front of the new store. Ross Dress for Less also will be located in part of the building once occupied by Gander Mountain.
In August, a Lumber Liquidators flooring company opened in Towne South Plaza. It is a hardwood flooring retailer, serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers.
Other changes at Towne South included the opening of McAlister’s Deli in what was formerly Cheeseburger in Paradise.
Honey Creek Commons, meanwhile, owned by Sand Capital, is seeking a new tenant in space formerly occupied by T. J. Maxx.
Justin Eller, portfolio manager with Sand Capital/Sandor Development Company, said, “The firm has a focus on acquiring similar properties throughout the country and increasing their performance during ownership, through combinations of management, redevelopment, and re-tenanting. We’re very early in the process at Honey Creek, but we’ll apply that approach here and expect good long term results for the center and the community.”
Among stores currently at Honey Creek Commons are Kohl’s, Jo-Ann Fabrics, Rue 21 and David’s Bridal.
The Meadows, meanwhile, welcomed several new stores or eateries in 2018-19, including Meadows Cafe, Poplar Pub, Ceci & Co. – The Beauty Bar and Lili Pad Unique Gifts and Apparel.
Also this past year, West Central Indiana Economic Development District re-located to the Meadows, and the Tribune-Star’s downtown offices will re-locate there late this year or early in 2020.
The Meadows now has more than 30 stores and businesses. Also, more than 50 community events are hosted there each year, including the Oktoberfest, Susan G. Komen’s Wabash Valley Race for the Cure and the Terre Haute Farmers Market being staple events every year.
Commenting on overall retail in Terre Haute/Vigo County, Kristin Craig, president of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, noted that “so far this year, we have celebrated more than 30 ribbon cuttings. Not every single one is a new business. Several are businesses that either relocated, remodeled or expanded. This shows an investment in growing our community from the inside out. This is a great time in Terre Haute with numerous projects on the horizon.”
Downtown, a few office/service-oriented tenants will be moving into 500 Wabash. Paul Thrift, CEO of Thompson Thrift Development, said a dental office and physical therapy office will move into 500 Wabash by early next year. “Leases are signed and they are starting to design and build out,” he said earlier this month.
Craig believes that as plans move forward with the downtown convention center, “We think we’ll be hearing more and more about businesses coming to downtown. This is an exciting time for our area.”
As far as overall trends, Chamber officials acknowledge that many people use online shopping, “and we understand the value of being able to order an item and have it arrive on your doorstep the next day,” said Katie Shane, Chamber director of membership and communications.
”What consumers sometimes forget is that so many businesses right here in our community have the same items, similar items or better items,” Shane said. “And with a ‘small town’ feel in many instances, you can shop in a store with the owner standing behind the counter, telling you about the products. That interaction and support of the local business community is priceless.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
