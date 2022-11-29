The Terre Haute Transit Utility will soon have new LED lighting at its facility at 901 S. South 14th St.
The city’s Board of Public Works and Safety Monday approved an $8,384 contract with SamCo Electric Inc. to remove 28 existing high bay high intensity discharge lights, replacing them with light emitting diode or LED lights.
SamCo Electric was the lowest of three proposals for the work.
The board also approved a request from Jeep Junkies club to close Wabash Avenue between 5th Street and 7th Street on May 20 during a “Going Topless for PINK” charity ride.
