Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.