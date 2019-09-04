New jail forum prompts more questions

The public was given its first look Wednesday at the proposed new Vigo County Jail at a forum in West Terre Haute.
With about 20 members of the public attending, not counting architects and engineers from DLZ and county officials invited to attend, the two-plus hour forum at AMVETS Post 222 seemingly prompted more questions than it provided answers to.
A blueprint of the proposed jail showed a 138,300 square foot facility capable of holding 504 inmates, not including spaces for those held in six padded and a pair of detox cells planned for the facility.
The design also includes requisite space for the Sheriff’s Office.
What will make the jail stand out from its peers, said lead architect Eric Ratts, are the spaces intended to ease the burden on jail staff, inmates, judges and attorneys.
Those include:
• Medical screening rooms in the intake area
• Pre-trial services room and attorney-inmate meeting rooms
• Classrooms in housing areas
• A pair video arraignment spaces
• Separate rooms for attorneys and judges.
“These are some of the things we’re doing to push the envelope on proactively looking at designs, because a majority of jails in Indiana, the Midwest, don’t have these spaces,” Ratts said.
But as has been constant throughout the new jail-planning process, members of the public again questioned the need for a facility so large and so costly, with project costs now estimated at $63.5 million.
Charlie Williams asked how the project, initially said to cost between $29 and $32 million, could have doubled in four years time.
County Attorney Michael Wright tried to explain that the number Williams cited was an initial estimate and not necessarily based on a specific design.
After Williams and Wright had a brief back and forth on the difference between construction and total project cost and how the project cost has evolved over time, Wright said a multitude of factors have gone into the final design, much of which came at the behest of the sheriff, Vigo Prosecutor’s Office and Vigo judges.
“The increase is partly because of spaces, because of square footage the people who operate our criminal justice system here say they need in a facility,” Wright said. “When you put those spaces in, the cost of the building goes up.
“In my earlier statement about that $29 to $32 million not being vetted in any real building program still holds true. It was a number in a report and you’re treating it like it’s the Bible because it agrees with your point.”
Vigo Commissioner Brad Anderson said none of what’s being planned for the security annex, as he prefers to call it, is frivolous and will prevent county leadership from making the same mistakes as their predecessors.
“You can always argue size and always argue cost, but we have to build this jail,” Anderson said. “We’re just wanting to show the people what we’re planning to build and the plans for the future.
“We don’t want to do what was done in the last 40 years and in 20 years have to come back and redo it. You’d be doing the taxpayer a disservice by ever having to go back and adding on to this later on because it’s only going to cost more, more and more as costs go up. So we as the Commissioners, the sheriff and the courts have decided to build this one right so it’ll last us a long time.”
Wright said the proposed plans will be available to prospective bidders beginning tomorrow and that bids will be due back to the county Oct. 3.
The plans will next be presented to the Vigo County Council at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
