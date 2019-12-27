Editor’s note: This is one in a series to run over the next few days looking back at the big stories of 2019.
After years of litigation over conditions at the Vigo County Jail and months of debate over the location and cost of a replacement, county officials made a choice on a new jail’s location and approved funding.
In December, 2019, county officials signed closing documents to allow a bond sale to finance construction of a new jail off the 500 block of West Honey Creek Drive in Terre Haute. The bond yielded more than $56.1 million. The roughly 500-bed jail is expected to take about two years to build.
Conditions at the jail had been the subject of litigation for years, and in October 2016 a federal lawsuit that would become a class-action matter was filed. The ACLU of Indiana joined the suit in 2018.
Eventually, the county conceded the existence of unconstitutional conditions in the aging and overcrowded facility, with the U.S. District Court in February 2019 formally holding conditions at the county jail violate both the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments.
It seemed everything about a new jail brought debate, starting with the Vigo County Board of Commissioners’ first choice for the former International Paper property on Prairieton Road. After considerable opposition to that site, commissioners moved on after city rezoning for that property failed in an 8-1 vote before the Terre Haute City Council in December 2018.
In May 2019, the Vigo County Board of Commissioners decided on a former par-three golf course property at 500 West Honey Creek Drive as the site for a new county jail at a cost of $510,800 for 22.21 acres.
In September, 2019, the Vigo County Council in a 5-2 vote pledged income taxes for construction and bond payments for a new jail, approved funding to purchase the land and approved a lease between the county and a county building corporation. The building corporation will own the jail until it is paid off.
Convention Center
A ceremonial groundbreaking for a new downtown Terre Haute Convention Center was Sept. 6, but actual construction will start in 2020.
The convention center is to be 41,824 square feet, with a center ballroom at 12,992 square feet with dinner seating for 900 and theater seating for 1,000. A convention center parking garage will be 163,500 square feet with about 450 parking spaces. The construction design release was approved by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security in June 2019.
The guaranteed maximum construction price is $24,633,566, while the entire project budget is about $32.1 million. Construction is slated to take 21 months.
An increase in the county’s food and beverage tax collections, plus funding from the city of Terre Haute, Vigo County, Terre Haute Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Terre Haute Department of Redevelopment secured the project.
However, the project hit delays, with property acquisitions still not finalized in December . One of the delays is in final closing of property with Hulman & Co., which has been focused on issues of its own.
In November, Penske Corp. acquired Terre Haute- based Hulman & Co., owner of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the IndyCar series. Six months prior to that, Hulman & Co. announced it had sold its Clabber Girl Corp. for $80 million.
Officials with the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board, overseeing the project, expect to have the property acquisitions finalized in January.
Additionally, additional parking for the Hilton Garden Inn, which is impacted by the convention center project, remained in flux in late 2019.
In early December, Steve Witt, executive director of the Terre Haute Department of Redevelopment, approached the Vigo County School Corporation about obtaining downtown lots to convert into surface parking, saying it would be a less expensive and quicker alternative to building a second parking garage envisioned as part of a new convention center project.
That garage project, Witt said in December, was being bid out, but surface parking would be cheaper with less operational cost.
Also in 2019
• A countywide referendum in November approved land-based casino gaming for Vigo County after a sweeping rewrite of Indiana gaming law -- led in part by Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute -- cleared the way for a license in Vigo County. Spectacle Entertainment is the lone bidder for a state casino license, with that application now before the Indiana Gaming Commission. In December, Vigo County officials also approved a casino development agreement as part of the proposed new $125 million casino. (The Trib-Star will have a separate year-end story looking back at a casino for Terre Haute.)
• The new Chamber of Commerce community plan and brand -- See You in Terre Haute -- was launched in May. It has two main goals: halting population decline and reversing the trend of decreasing per capita personal income by 2025.
• In July, a computer ransomware attack hit Vigo County government computers. The computer virus attack was seeking to steal financial data, hitting a software vulnerability in 129 of 489 county computers. The computer virus attack was largely mitigated after more than a week of nonstop work from the county’s information technology department.
• Veteran Health Indiana in December announced it will build a $40 million primary care health center on Terre Haute’s east side.
• Contaminated water halted Terre Haute’s $54 million new sanitary sewer lift station project. The contamination was discovered Oct. 28, immediately stopping construction work after hundreds of fish were killed in a contained lagoon pond.
• In late April, CBL Properties reported the sale of the Honey Creek Mall, sold at $14.6 million to Out of the Box Ventures, a subsidiary of Miami-based Lionheart Capital. In December, the new owners renamed gave the mall a new name and logo. The new name is Haute City Center. The name and logo change is to be phased in over six months.
• Wabash Valley Health Center in October broke ground on 3,700 square foot expansion, along with major interior and exterior enhancement at 1436 Locust Street in Terre Haute.
• Vigo County Historical Museum finished its move into a new building at 929 Wabash Avenue in November.
• Menards opened a second big Terre Haute store in August at 1888 E. Jessica Drive near the 641 bypass south of Terre Haute.
• In April, Adam Grossman was named the new superintendent of the Vigo County Parks & Recreation Department. He assumed the new role May 1.
• Long-time dispatcher Vicki Oster in June was named Vigo County’s new 911 director. Oster replaced former director Rob W. McMullen who was terminated from the position in March.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
