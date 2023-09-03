Suzy Quick, curator of the Vigo County History Center, has been named the new county historian in Vigo County.
Quick is a 1995 graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School. Quick in 2009 returned to settle in Terre Haute and devoted herself to family and community engagement, according to a news release from the Indiana Historical Society.
In her role with the history center, she is a valued source for researching local history and has worked to develop many inspiring exhibits and programs.
Quick’s writings appear in the Tribune-Star and other local publications. She also serves as secretary on the board of the 12 Points Revitalization. In addition to her passion for history, she enjoys spending time with her family, writing, photography and traditional archery.
Quick succeeds Tim Crumrin of Terre Haute as county historian. He passed away in May.
In 1981, through an effort to improve the historical communication network in the state, the Indiana Historical Society and the Indiana Historical Bureau established the Indiana County Historian Program.
County historians serve as volunteers appointed by the Indiana Historical Society and Indiana Historical Bureau to promote local history in their counties, connect individuals and groups with history resources, promote collaboration between local history organizations and maintain connections with the Indiana Historical Society and Indiana Historical Bureau.
For information about the Indiana county historians, visit https://indianahistory.org/across-indiana/hometown-resources/find-who-you-need-by-county/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.